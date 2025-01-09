Erzurum kicks off winter sports events

Erzurum kicks off winter sports events

ERZURUM
Erzurum kicks off winter sports events

Erzurum has kicked off events under the "European Capital of Winter Sports" title with a dazzling ceremony at the city's renowned Palandöken Ski Resort.

Scores of competent skiers put on an exhilarating torchlight ski performance at the event in the eastern city, captivating attendees with their graceful and mesmerizing movements.

The air was filled with music at the event, marking the start of a vibrant sports season packed with various activities, as people celebrated with traditional "halay" folk dance performances.

Gian Francesco Lupattelli, the head of the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES), which granted the capital title to the city, also participated in the event.

Noting that obtaining this title has offered Erzurum significant advantages, Lupatelli ensured that they would offer the city various forms of financial assistance during the process.

Pointing out that the city also gained the “tourism capital” title for the year, Erzurum Mayor Mehmet Sekmen noted that the province accomplished a historic triumph with these achievements. “These accolades not only demonstrate Erzurum's strong presence in winter sports but also its distinctive potential for sports tourism and its standing in the global community.”

In a separate ceremony on Jan. 6, the province also marked the opening of its events under the title of tourism capital with traditional dance performances and a cortege march.

Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi also noted that the ceremony also marked the beginning of the city's winter sports games, with the protocol lighting the torch to officially signify the start of the winter sports events.

Çiftçi noted that a total of 400 athletes from 17 different nations will compete in the games, adding that approximately 70 organizations are planned throughout the year as part of the city's tourism capital events.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

    Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

  2. Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally

    Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally

  3. DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

    DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

  4. Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

    Security chief of impeached President Yoon resigns

  5. Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump

    Kremlin says Putin ready for talks with Trump
Recommended
Erdoğan: Türkiyes achievements being recognized globally

Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally
DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin
End of the road in sight for YPG in Syria: Fidan

End of the road in sight for YPG in Syria: Fidan
Competition body probes talent management agencies

Competition body probes talent management agencies
Turkish exporters mull new sea route to alleviate Bulgaria border gridlock

Turkish exporters mull new sea route to alleviate Bulgaria border gridlock
Ministry regulates ambulance services after health care fraud

Ministry regulates ambulance services after health care fraud
Turkish intel attracts around 45,000 young job seekers

Turkish intel attracts around 45,000 young job seekers
WORLD Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar may forge an alliance with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, an Italian minister has said.
ECONOMY 34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

Some 34 initial public offerings (IPO) were launched in Türkiye last year, according to a new report by the U.K.-based professional services firm EY.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿