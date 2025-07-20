Eritrea warns Ethiopia against waging war

Eritrea warns Ethiopia against waging war

ASMARA
Eritrea warns Ethiopia against waging war

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has warned neighboring Ethiopia against launching a new war between the bitter foes, with tensions high in the Horn of Africa region.

Eritrea and Ethiopia have had fraught relations since the former declared independence in 1993, with tens of thousands of people killed in a war between the two from 1998 to 2000.

At the heart of the current tension, according to the Eritrean government, is landlocked Ethiopia's long-held desire for a seaport.

Afwerki, who has ruled Eritrea with an iron fist since independence, warned Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that he would not be able to simply overwhelm his country by weight of numbers, Ethiopia's population is 130 million, compared to just 3.5 million people living in Eritrea.

"If he thinks he can overwhelm [Eritrean forces] with human wave attack, [he is mistaken]," Afwerki told state television channel Eri-TV.

"Before dragging the people of Ethiopia into unwanted wars or using them for another political agenda, the country's internal problems must be first addressed and solved," he said.

He called Abiy's actions a "reckless" attempt to "divert attention" from domestic problems.

Abiy signed a peace deal with Afwerki shortly after coming to power in 2018, but a violent conflict erupted in Ethiopia's Tigray province from 2020 to 2022 as Eritrea's forces backed rebels there fighting Ethiopian troops.

At least 600,000 people were killed in the conflict, according to an African Union estimate.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations

WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations
LATEST NEWS

  1. WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations

    WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations

  2. Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss upcoming Istanbul nuclear talks

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss upcoming Istanbul nuclear talks

  3. Ukraine, Russia set for fresh peace talks in Türkiye

    Ukraine, Russia set for fresh peace talks in Türkiye

  4. Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

    Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

  5. Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

    Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026
Recommended
WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations

WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations
Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss upcoming Istanbul nuclear talks

Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss upcoming Istanbul nuclear talks
Ukraine, Russia set for fresh peace talks in Türkiye

Ukraine, Russia set for fresh peace talks in Türkiye
Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers
US officials alarmed by Netanyahu’s policies after Syria strikes

US officials alarmed by Netanyahu’s policies after Syria strikes
Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida

Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida
Ecuadors biggest drug lord Fito extradited to US

Ecuador's biggest drug lord 'Fito' extradited to US
WORLD WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations

WHO says Gaza facilities attacked as Israel expands operations

More than two dozen Western countries called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza on Monday, saying suffering there had "reached new depths" as Israel's military expanded its operations to the central city of Deir el-Balah.
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿