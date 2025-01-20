Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

ANKARA
Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed optimism about the future of U.S.-Türkiye relations under Donald Trump’s presidency, pointing to their prior rapport as a foundation for renewed collaboration.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan said he values the “continuity of friendship” between the two leaders.

“Our friendship from the first term remains very important for us,” Erdoğan noted, adding that he had already communicated with Trump following his election victory. “We will continue to engage, and I am confident that our discussions will yield positive outcomes for both countries.”

Erdoğan highlighted Trump’s assertion that he could bring an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. “If he says, ‘I will end this war,’ then Türkiye is ready to contribute in any way necessary because we stand firmly on the side of peace,” Erdoğan stated. He emphasized the importance of diplomacy and solidarity among nations, reiterating his belief that “peace is the only path forward.”

The Turkish President’s remarks also touched on the contentious issue of U.S. support for the PKK/YPG in Syria. Erdoğan expressed hope that Trump’s administration would reconsider its approach, which has been a longstanding point of tension between Ankara and Washington.

“Our expectation is clear: We want the United States to end its support for terrorist organizations like the PKK/YPG,” Erdoğan stated, underscoring Türkiye’s position as a NATO ally committed to regional security. “We believe that constructive steps in this direction will strengthen our partnership and contribute to stability in the region.”

Erdoğan’s remarks extended beyond bilateral ties, encompassing broader geopolitical issues. He discussed Türkiye’s mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war, lamenting the stalled progress in reopening the Black Sea Grain Corridor.

“Despite our efforts, we were unable to resolve the grain corridor issue,” Erdoğan acknowledged. “While 30 million tons of grain were delivered, many in Africa and other regions remain in need. We are continuing discussions with all parties involved to address this critical issue.”

Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to aiding Slovakia with natural gas supplies, pledging to work with both Russian and Slovak counterparts to ensure energy security. “We will engage in phone diplomacy this week to expedite solutions,” he said.

During his meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Erdoğan announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. The two leaders signed agreements spanning defense, culture, and trade, reflecting growing cooperation. Erdoğan noted a significant rise in trade volume, which has tripled in recent years, and expressed confidence in achieving the $5 billion trade target.

In closing, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s dedication to peace and stability, both regionally and globally. “Our friendship with Slovakia and our alliance within NATO remain strong. Similarly, with President Trump back in office, I believe the U.S.-Türkiye relationship will flourish,” he concluded.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dear friend: Nations react to Trump inauguration

'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

    'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

  2. Trump says to declare national emergency, use military at Mexico border

    Trump says to declare national emergency, use military at Mexico border

  3. Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

    Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

  4. Trump sworn in for second term vowing sweeping change

    Trump sworn in for second term vowing sweeping change

  5. Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

    Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent
Recommended
DEM Party group seeks second İmralı visit to Öcalan

DEM Party group seeks second İmralı visit to Öcalan
MP Ünal Karaman resigns from İYİ Party

MP Ünal Karaman resigns from İYİ Party
İmamoğlu faces probe over prosecutor comments

İmamoğlu faces probe over prosecutor comments
Türkiye reopens consulate in Aleppo after 12 years

Türkiye reopens consulate in Aleppo after 12 years
Türkiye, Sweden to hold security meeting in Ankara

Türkiye, Sweden to hold security meeting in Ankara
White House towels produced in Turkish city

White House towels produced in Turkish city
WORLD Dear friend: Nations react to Trump inauguration

'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

Leaders from around the world reacted to Donald Trump's return Monday to the White House, offering congratulations and urging good relations with the mercurial leader.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

Türkiye’s external assets recorded $363 billion in November 2024, indicating a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 20.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿