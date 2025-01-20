Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed optimism about the future of U.S.-Türkiye relations under Donald Trump’s presidency, pointing to their prior rapport as a foundation for renewed collaboration.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan said he values the “continuity of friendship” between the two leaders.

“Our friendship from the first term remains very important for us,” Erdoğan noted, adding that he had already communicated with Trump following his election victory. “We will continue to engage, and I am confident that our discussions will yield positive outcomes for both countries.”

Erdoğan highlighted Trump’s assertion that he could bring an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. “If he says, ‘I will end this war,’ then Türkiye is ready to contribute in any way necessary because we stand firmly on the side of peace,” Erdoğan stated. He emphasized the importance of diplomacy and solidarity among nations, reiterating his belief that “peace is the only path forward.”

The Turkish President’s remarks also touched on the contentious issue of U.S. support for the PKK/YPG in Syria. Erdoğan expressed hope that Trump’s administration would reconsider its approach, which has been a longstanding point of tension between Ankara and Washington.

“Our expectation is clear: We want the United States to end its support for terrorist organizations like the PKK/YPG,” Erdoğan stated, underscoring Türkiye’s position as a NATO ally committed to regional security. “We believe that constructive steps in this direction will strengthen our partnership and contribute to stability in the region.”

Erdoğan’s remarks extended beyond bilateral ties, encompassing broader geopolitical issues. He discussed Türkiye’s mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war, lamenting the stalled progress in reopening the Black Sea Grain Corridor.

“Despite our efforts, we were unable to resolve the grain corridor issue,” Erdoğan acknowledged. “While 30 million tons of grain were delivered, many in Africa and other regions remain in need. We are continuing discussions with all parties involved to address this critical issue.”

Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to aiding Slovakia with natural gas supplies, pledging to work with both Russian and Slovak counterparts to ensure energy security. “We will engage in phone diplomacy this week to expedite solutions,” he said.

During his meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Erdoğan announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. The two leaders signed agreements spanning defense, culture, and trade, reflecting growing cooperation. Erdoğan noted a significant rise in trade volume, which has tripled in recent years, and expressed confidence in achieving the $5 billion trade target.

In closing, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s dedication to peace and stability, both regionally and globally. “Our friendship with Slovakia and our alliance within NATO remain strong. Similarly, with President Trump back in office, I believe the U.S.-Türkiye relationship will flourish,” he concluded.