Erdoğan welcomes Indonesian counterpart Subianto to Ankara

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is paying a visit to Türkiye.

Erdoğan greeted Subianto at Esenboğa Airport in the capital Ankara as he arrived, joined by National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin, Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Görgün, and other top officials.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the Indonesian leader, besides other engagements, is expected to take part in the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025) which starts Friday in the Turkish resort city.