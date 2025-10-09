Erdoğan says Türkiye to join task force on Gaza truce

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Türkiye will take part in a joint task force set up to oversee the implementation of the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“From now on, it is of great importance to urgently deliver comprehensive humanitarian aid to Gaza, exchange hostages and prisoners, immediately halt Israel's attacks and ensure a withdrawal to designated lines,” he said at an event in the capital Ankara on Oct. 9.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would “meticulously monitor” compliance with the terms of the ceasefire, adding that the country will be “included in the task force that will monitor the implementation of the agreement on the ground.”

The announcement comes as international mediators continue efforts to solidify the truce and address the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In a post via X on Oct. 9, Erdoğan welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement, expressing hope that it would pave the way for lasting peace after two years of devastating war.

"I am deeply pleased that the Hamas-Israel talks held in [the Egyptian city of] Sharm El-Sheikh, to which Türkiye also contributed, have concluded with a ceasefire in Gaza," Erdoğan said.

His comments came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the parties had agreed to the “first phase” of a deal signaling a major breakthrough in the two-year war in Gaza.

Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

Erdoğan thanked Trump for “demonstrating the necessary political will” as well as Qatar and Egypt for facilitating the deal.

He said Türkiye would closely monitor the full implementation of the agreement and continue to contribute to the process.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to my Palestinian brothers and sisters who have endured indescribable suffering for two years,” he said.

Türkiye will also continue to voice support until “an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, with full territorial integrity, is established on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Foreign Ministry also hailed the deal and said sending humanitarian aid to the region is a priority, stressing the urgent need to begin rebuilding Gaza.

Expecting the ceasefire agreement to be implemented in full, the statement by the ministry said Türkiye will "continue to provide substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza in the period ahead."

A lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian question, the statement said, expressing hope “that the momentum achieved in the ceasefire negotiations will also contribute to the realization of a two-state solution in the coming period.”

“We commend the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. in mediating the ceasefire negotiations," the statement said. "Türkiye reaffirms its commitment to actively contribute and extend its support throughout the implementation phases of the ceasefire agreement."

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also welcomed the ceasefire deal, in a separate statement he shared on X.

"We extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to this outcome, particularly to our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," he said. "Türkiye will continue to stand by the Palestinian people, as it has always done."