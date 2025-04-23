Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed children from across Türkiye and around the world on April 23 to celebrate National Sovereignty and Children's Day, a holiday commemorating the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish parliament.

Erdoğan first received Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and a delegation of children at the presidential complex in Ankara. The group had earlier visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The president later welcomed children from across the world as part of an event organized by the state-run Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT).

“Welcome to our presidential complex, the home of the nation,” Erdoğan said as he greeted the children. “Starting with our children in this hall, I congratulate all children in our country and all around the world on April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day.”

The president later attended a concert at the complex, part of nationwide celebrations highlighting the significance of the day.

Türkiye's parliament, established during the War of Independence, first convened on April 23, 1920, marking a milestone in the country’s path to sovereignty.

A year later, the date was declared a national holiday by Atatürk, who in 1929 dedicated it to children to symbolize his vision of a future shaped by younger generations.

As part of the celebrations, the parliament hosted children from 30 countries and held a special session of the general assembly led by children.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş presided over the session, which included a “Children’s Forum” where participants listened to the experiences of prominent figures across various fields.

In addition, students who excelled in national painting, poetry and composition competitions were honored during a ceremony.

The Education Ministry announced plans for student-organized festivals across all 81 provinces, while ministers marked the day with public messages.

“I wish you to shoulder the responsibility of the future while walking in the footsteps of the past,” Tekin said. “As you prepare for a prosperous future, we will always be with you as the education family.”

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya emphasized the importance of the Turkish parliament as a "beacon of hope."

“April 23 is the foundation of our nation's will and the hope rising in the smile of our children,” he said. “With the goal of a great and strong Türkiye, we will continue to raise the hopes of our children.”