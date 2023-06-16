Erdoğan: We embrace Istanbul

Erdoğan: We embrace Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan: We embrace Istanbul

The government is trying to pay its “debt of gratitude” to Istanbul by protecting its historical and cultural fabric, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

“We love this city, which was entrusted to us by Fatih Sultan Mehmet and Ulubatlı Hasan, with all its districts,” Erdoğan said on June 16 during a ceremony to reopen the Vaniköy Mosque in Üsküdar following restoration works.

“We do not leave our love for Istanbul only in words unlike others,” the president said.

“We show our sincerity by embroidering every square meter of Istanbul with our works, investments and projects. We fulfill the necessity of our love by serving all citizens in Istanbul without any discrimination. We try to fulfill our debt of gratitude to Istanbul by protecting the historical and cultural structure of this ancient city even more.”

Built in 1665 by Vani Mehmed Efendi, the mosque was restored after being damaged and largely destroyed by a fire in November 2020.

“Unfortunately, the 358-year-old Vaniköy Mosque, one of the pearls of the Bosphorus, was severely damaged in a fire two and a half years ago,” Erdoğan said.

“We acted quickly to rebuild this precious heirloom with a mission of loyalty to the city.”

The ground floor of the Hünkar Pavilion in the mosque will also be made available to the citizens as a library, Erdoğan added.

“Approximately 1,600 works, selected with great care, will be at the disposal of everyone who visits our mosque, especially our young people,” he said.

Erdoğan said the mosques are not only places of worship. “They are also deeds that show that this land is ours forever.”

“Mosques are our identity cards. They are our spiritual bridges that connect us to our glorious past of thousands of years.

I believe it is necessary to protect our heirloom monuments in order to preserve our roots and spiritual ties. With every heritage site we restore, we also build an unshakable bridge from the past to the present and the future.”

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan: We embrace Istanbul

Erdoğan: We embrace Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: We embrace Istanbul

    Erdoğan: We embrace Istanbul

  2. Türkiye changes envoys in Moscow, Kiev

    Türkiye changes envoys in Moscow, Kiev

  3. Parliament extends work period

    Parliament extends work period

  4. Kılıçdaroğlu dismisses all advisers

    Kılıçdaroğlu dismisses all advisers

  5. Türkiye preparing for electronic elections: YSK head

    Türkiye preparing for electronic elections: YSK head
Recommended
Türkiye changes envoys in Moscow, Kiev

Türkiye changes envoys in Moscow, Kiev
Parliament extends work period

Parliament extends work period
Kılıçdaroğlu dismisses all advisers

Kılıçdaroğlu dismisses all advisers
Türkiye preparing for electronic elections: YSK head

Türkiye preparing for electronic elections: YSK head
Ankara, Athens agree to enhance neighborly relations

Ankara, Athens agree to enhance neighborly relations
Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone
WORLD Missile strikes over Kiev as African leaders visit

Missile strikes over Kiev as African leaders visit

Ukraine said Friday it withstood a wave of Russian missiles including hypersonic Kinzhals, which were downed over the Kiev region where African leaders were due to hold talks as part of a peace mission.

ECONOMY Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

The central government budget posted a surplus of 118.9 billion Turkish Liras ($5 billion) in May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Turkish national football team travels to Latvia on June 16, hoping to put its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track.