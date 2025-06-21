Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday warned against a "new Sykes-Picot order" in the Middle East and called for stronger solidarity among Islamic nations to counter Israeli actions and regional destabilization.

“We will not allow the establishment of a new Sykes-Picot order in our region with borders to be drawn in blood,” Erdoğan said at the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

He described the conditions in Gaza as worse than those of Nazi concentration camps, noting that "2 million of our sisters and brothers in Gaza have been struggling to survive under these conditions for 21 months."

Erdoğan expressed confidence in the resilience of the Iranian people amid the current conflict. “We have no doubt that the Iranian people, with their solidarity in the face of difficulties and strong state experience, will hopefully overcome these days,” he said.

He also urged Islamic countries to stand firm against Israel’s actions beyond Gaza. “We must show greater solidarity to stop Israel's acts of banditry not only in Palestine but also in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran,” Erdoğan added.

Welcoming Syria’s reintegration into the OIC, he emphasized: “Syria needs the support of all of us, the entire Islamic world, to protect its territorial integrity, national unity, and achieve lasting stability.

Erdoğan’s remarks came amid growing calls for Islamic cooperation in response to escalating conflicts across the region.

Erdoğan also met with the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations high representative, Qatari prime minister, and the chief of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

The meeting between Erdoğan and U.N. Alliance of Civilizations High Representative Miguel Angel Moratinos took place in Istanbul following the 51st Session of OIC.

Presidential Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security Akif CaĞatay Kılıç accompanied Erdoğan at the meeting.

Erdoğan also received Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani following the OIC session at the Lutfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul.

The meeting was attended by Fidan, National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin, and Kilic.

Discussions focused on regional developments and bilateral cooperation within the framework of the summit.

Erdoğan separately met with Philippe Lazzarini, the chief of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).