Dialogue calls should not be overlooked: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underscored the importance of recent calls for dialogue in Turkish politics, saying they should not be overlooked.

His comments came after alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) leader, Devlet Bahçeli, shook hands with Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) officials on Oct. 1.

Bahçeli then described the gesture as a "message of our national unity and brotherhood" on Oct. 8.

"There is a hand that is clearly and resolutely extended. Mr. Bahçeli is emphasizing the importance of the call for reconciliation and dialogue in Türkiye's political structure," Erdoğan told reporters aboard his plane following a tour of the Balkans.

"This step he has taken cannot be overlooked. It is a very, very important step."

The MHP leader described his handshake with DEM Party officials as a gesture and an invitation to "come together and take a stand against terrorism."

Erdoğan echoed this sentiment, reaffirming his government's commitment to counterterrorism efforts.

"It is very clear that terrorist methods will not get anywhere in Türkiye. In a geography surrounded by terrorist organizations, in a period of tensions in Iraq, civil war in Syria and Israel's brutalization, it is important to establish peace at home," he said.

"We fight and stand against all forms of terrorism. We are always ready to eliminate problems through non-terrorist methods."

The president expressed hope that Bahçeli's gesture would inspire similar efforts.

“As the number of those who take these steps increases, we can broaden the base of social consensus on the new constitution,” Erdoğan said.

“This is why we are calling for a new constitution. The way to remove the shackles put on Türkiye's feet by the putschists is to make an inclusive, fair, civil and libertarian constitution."

Erdoğan and government officials have long criticized the existing constitution "under the shadow of arms" for its origins in the 1980 military coup.

The proposal for a new constitution faces hurdles as the ruling bloc lacks the necessary parliamentary majority to advance the proposal.

In order to bring the process to a referendum, it would need support from more than 30 opposition MPs.

During the plenary on Oct. 1, Bahçeli also engaged in a brief conversation with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, despite a heated exchange earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, CHP lawmakers were split over how to greet Erdoğan ahead of his address during the same session.

Most of the party's deputies stood as Erdoğan entered the general assembly hall, though a group remained seated.

CHP sources told daily Hürriyet that 16 out of the party's 127 lawmakers opted to stay backstage during the session, avoiding any involvement in the gesture.