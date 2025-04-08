Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has condemned what he described as expansionist ambitions in Gaza, warning that such moves would harm all parties involved.

“Just as we have stood tall against the pressures of the global Zionist lobby, we will continue to shout out the truth in the face of oppressors,” Erdoğan said in an event by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara.

He accused Israel of committing war crimes during its offensive in Gaza and reiterated Türkiye's support for Palestinians.

“We witnessed banditry that even shot at ambulances carrying the wounded, executed health workers and committed blatant war crimes. We pushed the limits and took initiatives for the oppressed," Erdoğan said.

“Fueling the tension, fanning the flames and pursuing new maps with expansionist intentions will not benefit anyone. Just as we want peace in our own country, we want peace in Syria, Gaza, Lebanon and Libya.”

Erdoğan also used his address to lash out at the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) over its support for demonstrations against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu over corruption charges.

“We have seen the fascist face of the CHP once again,” Erdoğan said. “There is no room in politics for street terror, vandalism and especially blasphemy.”

Turkish authorities have detained 301 people, mostly university students, during the nationwide protests.

The CHP has accused the government of orchestrating a politically motivated crackdown on its prominent figure and former presidential candidate.

“The CHP is not a party that engages in politics, but acts like a marginal organization,” Erdoğan said.

"The street protests have evolved into an attack targeting the peace of our nation and the gains of the Turkish economy."

He accused the opposition of trying to “cover up the criminal organization that has settled in Istanbul.”

Erdoğan claimed ongoing investigations would reveal how "this network had infiltrated metropolitan and district municipalities" in the city.

“It is the duty of the judiciary on behalf of the Turkish nation to break those dirty hands that reach out to the public purse,” he said.

“We will not hesitate to strictly fulfill the authority, responsibility and duties given to us by our constitution.”

Meanwhile, Erdoğan has filed a 500,000 Turkish Liras ($13,000) compensation lawsuit against CHP leader Özgür Özel, the president's lawyer Hüseyin Aydın announced on X.

The legal move follows Özel’s remarks describing Erdoğan as a “junta leader” and calling İmamoğlu’s arrest a “coup attempt.”

Aydın said a criminal complaint had also been filed for insulting the president.

In response, Özel pointed to past statements made by Erdoğan’s ally, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who had previously made similar criticisms of the AKP administration.