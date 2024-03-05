Erdoğan vows to resolve terror problem on Iraqi border by summer

Erdoğan vows to resolve terror problem on Iraqi border by summer

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows to resolve terror problem on Iraqi border by summer

Türkiye will continue its fight against terrorism decisively and is poised to resolve problems stemming from the PKK’s terrorist presence in northern Iraq this summer, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed, calling on relevant parties to respect Türkiye’s security concerns.

“We are about to complete the [security] circle to secure our Iraqi border. We will permanently resolve the matter concerning our Iraqi border this summer,” Erdoğan said after a weekly cabinet meeting late on March 4.

The PKK has its main headquarters and training facilities in northern Iraq from where it tries to infiltrate Turkish territories to attack security forces and civilians. The Turkish government has been actively trying to eliminate the PKK presence in northern Iraq and in northern Syria through operations.

“We maintain our will to create a 30-40 kilometers deep security corridor along our Syrian border. We are determined to fill with new steps the gaps in this corridor, part of which we have already established with our previous operations,” the president said.

The PKK and its affiliation in northern Syria, the YPG, have been in efforts to create a terror corridor in both Syria and Iraq. The Turkish army has conducted a number of cross-border operations to stop them. The latest operation conducted by the army took place in 2019.

The United States and some other prominent Western countries are supporting the YPG as their local partner in the fight against the ISIL terror organization (ISIL). They object to Türkiye’s military acts against the YPG on the grounds that they will jeopardize the fight against ISIL.

“We call on all in the region to respect this security strategy of ours,” he said, repeating Türkiye will never allow the creation of what he calls a terroristan along its border.

 Türkiye’s support to Palestine to endure

On the ongoing Israeli attacks against the Palestinians in Gaza, Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye’s efforts to bring about an end to the Israeli massacres and deliver humanitarian assistance to the civilians will continue.

“Türkiye is doing its best for Gaza and Palestine and will continue to do so. However, the resolution to the problem requires an efficient and determined unity of understanding at international level,” he said, specifically citing the Islamic world.

“Especially, the Islamic world needs, more than ever, to come together as one like the bricks of a wall,” the Turkish president stressed.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on

EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on

    EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on

  2. Turkish intel chief in Washington for talks

    Turkish intel chief in Washington for talks

  3. Erdoğan vows to resolve terror problem on Iraqi border by summer

    Erdoğan vows to resolve terror problem on Iraqi border by summer

  4. Germany blames Ukraine war talks leak on 'individual error'

    Germany blames Ukraine war talks leak on 'individual error'

  5. Foreign trade with lira up nearly 40 pct

    Foreign trade with lira up nearly 40 pct
Recommended
Turkish intel chief in Washington for talks

Turkish intel chief in Washington for talks
EU envoy signals progress in Schengen visa issues

EU envoy signals progress in Schengen visa issues
Turkish intel, police nab 7 over spying for Mossad

Turkish intel, police nab 7 over spying for Mossad
4.9 magnitude quake raises concern in Marmara region

4.9 magnitude quake raises concern in Marmara region
Kuşadası Port hosts arrival of massive new cruise ship

Kuşadası Port hosts arrival of massive new cruise ship
Allegation of exam cheating with AI stirs debate

Allegation of exam cheating with AI stirs debate
WORLD EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on

EU proposes vast defense boost as Ukraine war drags on

EU officials on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious proposal to massively boost weapons production and procurement in the bloc to shift from a reliance on U.S. arms and in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
ECONOMY Foreign trade with lira up nearly 40 pct

Foreign trade with lira up nearly 40 pct

Türkiye’s foreign trade in the Turkish Lira increased by 39.4 percent in January-February 2024 from the same period of last year to reach 207.7 billion liras ($6.6 billion).
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿