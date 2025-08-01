Erdoğan welcomes steps by European countries to recognize Palestine

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced strong support for recent international efforts to recognize Palestine as a state, describing the growing momentum in Europe as "very valuable."

"We welcome every step towards the recognition of the state of Palestine. We consider the growing humanitarian reactions from Europe to be of great importance," Erdoğan said on July 31 during a joint press conference with Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema in Ankara.

His remarks follow a series of announcements by countries declaring their intention to recognize an independent Palestinian state, amid mounting global backlash over Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said France would recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly in September, becoming the first major Western power to take such a step.

Erdoğan said he had personally called Macron to congratulate him. "Supporting a two-state solution would be the most effective stance against Israel's policies," he added.

"In the coming days, we will work to intensify the pressure on the Israeli government. We will make our brothers and sisters in Gaza feel even more strongly that they are not alone," Erdoğan continued.

"We will redouble our efforts to ensure a ceasefire in the region as soon as possible and to establish lasting peace."

On July 29, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the U.K. would recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and permits humanitarian aid access.

Canada followed with a similar announcement the day after, while Portugal said it would consider recognition in September, according to Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s office.

Currently, about 144 of the 193 U.N. member states recognize Palestine.

The diplomatic moves come amid escalating international concern over a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where famine and starvation have taken hold due to an Israeli blockade.

Erdoğan pledged that Türkiye would step up its efforts to "increase the pressure on the Israeli government to prevent the humanitarian disaster in Gaza."

"No one can remain silent in the face of the atrocities in Gaza, where children are dying of hunger and civilians seeking food are deliberately shot," he said. He emphasized that Türkiye's top priority is the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Turkish leader also reiterated his country's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and contributing to efforts for a ceasefire and lasting peace in the region.