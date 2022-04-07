Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

  • April 07 2022 11:48:00

Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 6 vowed to protect the nation against rising inflation, reiterating his government’s goal to become among the 10 biggest economies of the world.

“As the Turkish economy is getting ready to become one of the world’s 10 economies, we have stated that we will not waste this opportunity with careless and thoughtless steps. We will get out of this business in a way that will not crush our citizens with inflation. We will be patient, persevere and fight together with our nation, and we will reach the result,” he said at a meeting with his party lawmakers.

Turkey’s economy, especially in terms of the regional situation, is integrated with the whole world, therefore, every development that takes place at a global level closely concerns the country, he said.

“High inflation rates and excessive prices are not solely our problem. Most of the European countries are faced with even worse situations than us, and the officials of even the most developed countries tell their citizens that their levels of welfare will fall,” Erdoğan stated.

“Nevertheless, none of them are, if not can be excuses that remove our responsibility towards our nation,” he added.

In the last months of last year, Turkey’s economy was “hit by a jolt caused by the rise in the exchange rate, which had no rational justification,” but with the measures taken by the government, markets were stabilized again as of Dec. 20, and they had overcome this problem, Erdoğan said.

Turkey has taken action to make the country one of the leading centers in the global production system, which has been restructured with the pandemic, Erdoğan said, adding, “The fact that our industry, our roads and our harbors work around the clock and that our exports continue to increase, breaking records each month, all show that we are on the right track to our goals.”

The president said that his government would never backtrack on its decision to make Turkey one of the world’s top 10 economies.

Citing the progress Turkey had made in the defense industry, Erdoğan pointed to the helicopters delivered to the Philippines recently.

“We are now capable of exporting helicopters. We have never bowed down to anyone in our anti-terror fight or cross-border operations. We have always acted in accordance with the requirements of Turkey’s interests,” he said.

erdogan, Inflation,

WORLD Armenia, Azerbaijan to launch peace talks

Armenia, Azerbaijan to launch peace talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

    Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

  2. Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces

    Turkey to elect 316 MPs in 14 provinces

  3. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

  4. Turkey delivers ATAK helicopter to Philippines

    Turkey delivers ATAK helicopter to Philippines

  5. Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

    Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation
Recommended
Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines

Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines
Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing

Turkey suspends trial of Saudi suspects in Khashoggi killing
Museum to host works of founder of Turkish painting

Museum to host works of founder of Turkish painting
Nearly 5.6 mln tons of plastic waste produced in Turkey last year

Nearly 5.6 mln tons of plastic waste produced in Turkey last year
Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic

Fog engulfs Istanbul, disrupts marine traffic
‘Brand war’ erupts between divorced couple

‘Brand war’ erupts between divorced couple
WORLD Armenia, Azerbaijan to launch peace talks

Armenia, Azerbaijan to launch peace talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan said yesterday they were gearing up for peace talks after a decades-long conflict that has left thousands dead and erupted into an all-out war in 2020.

ECONOMY Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Public transport prices, including buses and taxis, have been hiked by 40 percent, while water prices have been increased by 29 percent in Istanbul.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.