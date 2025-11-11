Erdoğan vows to protect ‘Green Homeland’ with reforestation drive

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 11 said his government will continue working to protect the “Green Homeland,” announcing a nationwide mobilization for reforestation.

“We see our forests not merely as trees, but as sources of life. That is why we are taking the necessary steps in line with our 2053 net-zero emissions target and our vision for a green development revolution,” Erdoğan said as he joined a tree-planting event in the capital Ankara as part of a nationwide campaign.

Nov. 11 was declared National Afforestation Day by Erdoğan in 2019, a day marked by the planting of millions of saplings across all 81 provinces.

“Today, we are launching a new mobilization with the slogan: ‘The soil is our witness, the sapling is our signature and the Green Homeland is our passion,’” he said.

Erdoğan noted that the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s target of planting 550 million seeds and saplings over the course of one year will be raised to 600 million.

“Today, together with you, we will also break the record for the highest number of saplings planted in a single day across 81 provinces. We will bring every inch of our homeland’s soil together with greenery,” he added.

Providing further details on the government’s green initiative, Erdoğan said that 7.5 billion saplings and seeds were planted over the past 23 years.

Türkiye’s forested areas have expanded to 23.4 million hectares, with 30 percent of the country’s territory now covered by forests, he said.

According to a United Nations report, Türkiye ranked sixth globally in 2020 in terms of forest expansion and rose to fourth place in 2025, he reminded.

Erdoğan also stated that Türkiye climbed one tier to take third place among countries with the largest annual reforestation areas.

He further noted that the country battled forest fires toward the end of this summer season, in which 17 forestry workers lost their lives.

“The risk of forest fires increases with each passing year. Against these fires, our General Directorate of Forestry, its heroic personnel, our volunteer forest firefighters, and all institutions and citizens whose hearts beat for the Green Homeland are fighting with great dedication,” Erdoğan said.