Erdoğan vows to make Erzurum economic hub

Erdoğan vows to make Erzurum economic hub

ERZURUM
Erdoğan vows to make Erzurum economic hub

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged to turn Erzurum into a center for economic diplomacy, alongside its growing role in culture and tourism.

"Erzurum will become one of the centers of not only culture and tourism but also economic diplomacy," Erdoğan said in a video message sent to an event organized by the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the city on April 26.

The program marked Erzurum's selection as the ECO’s "tourism capital" for this year.

"I believe that Erzurum, with its history, hospitality and natural beauties that carry its visitors to different climates, will fulfill its role as the tourism capital of the ECO in the best possible way," Erdoğan said.

The president added that events held throughout the year would contribute to Erzurum's international promotion, boost its economic capacity and strengthen its tourism brand. He said forums, fairs and business platforms would also deepen trade ties among ECO member states.

The event coincided with the opening of a two-day economic forum at Erzurum’s Palandöken, drawing ministers, diplomats, business leaders and experts from across the region.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi, Erzurum Mayor Mehmet Sekmen and ECO official Muharrem Çığlık were among the attendees.

"The forum has become a strategic platform that brings together global vision and regional development goals," Çığlık said, adding that discussions would focus on contemporary issues such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation and strategic sectors.

Founded in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan, the ECO aims to promote trade, investment and development among member countries. It expanded in 1992 to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

    Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

  2. Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

    Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

  3. Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

    Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

  4. Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

    Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

  5. Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

    Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook
Recommended
Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships
Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security
Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki
Önder’s condition increasingly life-threatening: Doctors

Önder’s condition increasingly life-threatening: Doctors
Edirne braces for vibrant spring festivals

Edirne braces for vibrant spring festivals
Türkiye debunks Israeli media reports related Fidan

Türkiye debunks Israeli media reports related Fidan
WORLD Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's conservatives under chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz on Monday announced their cabinet ministers, including an outspoken Ukraine backer as foreign minister, before they are set to take power next week.

ECONOMY Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is set to address the parliament's planning and budget committee on May 6, providing insights into the country's economic situation, inflation and monetary policy.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿