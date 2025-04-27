Erdoğan vows to make Erzurum economic hub

ERZURUM

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged to turn Erzurum into a center for economic diplomacy, alongside its growing role in culture and tourism.

"Erzurum will become one of the centers of not only culture and tourism but also economic diplomacy," Erdoğan said in a video message sent to an event organized by the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the city on April 26.

The program marked Erzurum's selection as the ECO’s "tourism capital" for this year.

"I believe that Erzurum, with its history, hospitality and natural beauties that carry its visitors to different climates, will fulfill its role as the tourism capital of the ECO in the best possible way," Erdoğan said.

The president added that events held throughout the year would contribute to Erzurum's international promotion, boost its economic capacity and strengthen its tourism brand. He said forums, fairs and business platforms would also deepen trade ties among ECO member states.

The event coincided with the opening of a two-day economic forum at Erzurum’s Palandöken, drawing ministers, diplomats, business leaders and experts from across the region.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi, Erzurum Mayor Mehmet Sekmen and ECO official Muharrem Çığlık were among the attendees.

"The forum has become a strategic platform that brings together global vision and regional development goals," Çığlık said, adding that discussions would focus on contemporary issues such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation and strategic sectors.

Founded in 1985 by Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan, the ECO aims to promote trade, investment and development among member countries. It expanded in 1992 to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.