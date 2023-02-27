Erdoğan vows to heal post-quake wounds in one year

ADIYAMAN

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to almost recover the earthquake-hit provinces in one year by launching a substantial effort for the swift reconstruction of new residential areas and returning life to normalcy.

“We are determined to build a life much livelier than in the past. That’s why I ask my people to pledge me one year. I promise in front of my people that we will almost heal our wounds from the earthquakes in one year as we have always fulfilled our vows and resolved the problems that were deemed to be unsolvable,” Erdoğan said on Feb. 27 during a visit to Adıyaman, one of the 11 earthquake-hit provinces.

He was accompanied by Devlet Bahçeli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the main partner of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Recalling that the relevant state institutions, including the emergency and disaster management agency, failed to show up in the first days after the earthquake, Erdoğan demanded the blessings of Adıyaman residents. “In the first few days, due to the hazardous impact of the earthquakes and bad weather, we could not conduct our works in the way we wanted in Adıyaman.”

“We are aware of everything and nobody should doubt that we will do whatever is necessary,” he said, referring to the conditions in Adıyaman.

The reconstruction efforts have already started in all the 11 provinces and more will be done in March and April, Erdoğan stressed, “I want to make a call on all the residents of these earthquake-hit provinces: Don’t permanently leave your cities and hometowns. We will build much more strong, beautiful and better houses for you.”

These cities make the backbone of Türkiye with their more than one thousand years of history, rich culture and economy, the president stressed, informing that the government is in cooperation with scientists, engineers, architects and city planners while designing the new cities.

In addition, the government will introduce a new disaster preparedness system that includes an effective urban transformation effort, Erdoğan said, stressing that this system will cover the entire Türkiye.

Bahçeli, for his part, stressed that the region has started to rise to its feet in its 21st day after the earthquake. “Türkiye is not alone. Today’s Türkiye is a strong and stable country with its people. In today’s Türkiye, solutions will be found for all the problems,” he stressed, praising the government’s post-disaster works.