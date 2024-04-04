Erdoğan vows to combat terrorism above politics

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has emphasized the necessity of addressing the terrorism issue beyond political boundaries, asserting that Türkiye's "future has no terrorism."

"From PKK to FETÖ, from DAESH [ISIL] to DHKP/C, all terrorist organizations are enemies of our nation without any discrimination. As the government and the state, we are waging a very effective and successful fight against terrorism," Erdoğan said during an iftar event in the capital Ankara on April 3.

Erdoğan lauded Türkiye's strategy of "tackling terrorism at its roots" through operations abroad rather than solely within its borders, particularly targeting the PKK. The president pledged to continue such initiatives.

"We are determined to show everyone, friend and foe, that there is no place for terrorism in the future of Türkiye and the region," he added.

Critically, Erdoğan addressed recent protests sparked by the revocation of Abdullah Zeydan's mayoral mandate in Van. The decision made by a regional authority replaced Zeydan, a politician from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), by a candidate from Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The move was based on a court ruling stating his disqualification due to prior imprisonment.

Erdoğan denounced the protests, characterizing them as attempts to "bolster moribund terrorist organizations." He said terrorism is an issue that should be considered above politics.

"Anyone who sees violence, chaos, banditry and vandalism as a way to seek their rights will find themselves faced with the steel fist of our state," he said.

The highest electoral authority YSK restored Zeydan's right as a newly elected mayor on April 3, overturning the earlier decision that had sparked protests and led to dozens of arrests.

"We do not disrespect the will and discretion of the people in any way. But we will never allow the terrorist barons in [Mt.] Qandil to haunt our citizens again under different disguises, to threaten the peace and tranquility of our cities, to give the nation's means to the terrorists in the mountains," Erdoğan said in his speech.

"In the face of such attempts, we will not hesitate to do what is required by the rule of law and what our democracy requires. We expect all political actors to respect the rule of law."

The DEM Party is the successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which faces closure due to alleged PKK links. In the recent local elections held on March 31, the party secured victories in 10 provinces, including Van, garnering 5.7 percent of the votes.