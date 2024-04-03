Erdoğan vows to address concerns after AKP's election setback

Erdoğan vows to address concerns after AKP's election setback

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows to address concerns after AKPs election setback

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reassured that his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) "will not scapegoat citizens" following a setback in the local elections held on March 31.

Erdoğan's remarks came during a central executive board meeting where he addressed the election outcomes and their implications for the party's future.

The president described the electoral loss not only as a decline in votes but also as a "blow to the spirit of the party,” sources within the AKP told local media.

In the elections, the AKP finished second behind the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), experiencing a decline in votes from 44.33 percent in 2019 to 35.48 percent this year.

Speaking to party members, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of maintaining strong connections with the electorate. "The biggest enemy of a political party born from the breast of the nation is to build walls between itself and the citizens," he stated.

Citing economic challenges, particularly inflation, Erdoğan admitted that preventive measures fell short and adversely impacted various segments of society, notably retirees. He pledged to address these grievances, stating, "We will not look for fault in the citizens."

Erdoğan attributed the AKP's loss of votes to a lack of turnout, noting that many non-participants were previously aligned with the party. Supreme Election Board (YSK) head Ahmet Yener has disclosed a participation rate of 78 percent.

During the meeting, Erdoğan underscored collective responsibility within the AKP leadership for the election results, rejecting the notion of reducing vote losses to a single factor. He vowed to address shortcomings wherever they existed.

The president acknowledged the need to mend relations with the public, remarking that he must "restrengthen the bridges of hearts with the nation." He also emphasized the importance of preserving the party's legacy, stating that "the 22-year difficult struggle cannot be allowed to go to waste."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

    UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

  2. Erdoğan vows to address concerns after AKP's election setback

    Erdoğan vows to address concerns after AKP's election setback

  3. Malnutrition threatens future Afghan generations

    Malnutrition threatens future Afghan generations

  4. Polish aid worker killed in Gaza served in Türkiye’s quake-hit city: Report

    Polish aid worker killed in Gaza served in Türkiye’s quake-hit city: Report

  5. Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death

    Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death
Recommended
CHP mulls local governance overhaul following election success

CHP mulls local governance overhaul following election success
İYİ Party to convene congress following election setback

İYİ Party to convene congress following election setback
MHP leader vows to address message voters conveyed in polls

MHP leader vows to address 'message' voters conveyed in polls
Türkiye’s young candidates win mayoral races

Türkiye’s young candidates win mayoral races
Most of public figures face setbacks in local polls

Most of public figures face setbacks in local polls
İmamoğlu, Yavaş pledge inclusivity in victory speeches

İmamoğlu, Yavaş pledge inclusivity in victory speeches
WORLD UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo

The U.N. Human Rights Council will consider a draft resolution on Friday calling for an arms embargo on Israel, citing the "plausible risk of genocide in Gaza".
ECONOMY Monthly inflation declines ‘in line with gov’t projections’

Monthly inflation declines ‘in line with gov’t projections’

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on April 3 that the decline in monthly inflation will continue after the numbers for March were announced.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿