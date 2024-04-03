Erdoğan vows to address concerns after AKP's election setback

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reassured that his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) "will not scapegoat citizens" following a setback in the local elections held on March 31.

Erdoğan's remarks came during a central executive board meeting where he addressed the election outcomes and their implications for the party's future.

The president described the electoral loss not only as a decline in votes but also as a "blow to the spirit of the party,” sources within the AKP told local media.

In the elections, the AKP finished second behind the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), experiencing a decline in votes from 44.33 percent in 2019 to 35.48 percent this year.

Speaking to party members, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of maintaining strong connections with the electorate. "The biggest enemy of a political party born from the breast of the nation is to build walls between itself and the citizens," he stated.

Citing economic challenges, particularly inflation, Erdoğan admitted that preventive measures fell short and adversely impacted various segments of society, notably retirees. He pledged to address these grievances, stating, "We will not look for fault in the citizens."

Erdoğan attributed the AKP's loss of votes to a lack of turnout, noting that many non-participants were previously aligned with the party. Supreme Election Board (YSK) head Ahmet Yener has disclosed a participation rate of 78 percent.

During the meeting, Erdoğan underscored collective responsibility within the AKP leadership for the election results, rejecting the notion of reducing vote losses to a single factor. He vowed to address shortcomings wherever they existed.

The president acknowledged the need to mend relations with the public, remarking that he must "restrengthen the bridges of hearts with the nation." He also emphasized the importance of preserving the party's legacy, stating that "the 22-year difficult struggle cannot be allowed to go to waste."