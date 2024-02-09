Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated Türkiye's commitment to supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

"We have once again observed how vital it is for Muslim youth to act together in the massacres in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories since Oct. 7 [last year]," Erdoğan stated during his address to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's youth forum via video message on Feb. 9.

The president condemned the violence perpetrated by Israeli forces, referring to them as "attacks reminiscent of the Nazis." He mourned the loss of thousands of Palestinian lives, predominantly innocent civilians, and reiterated Türkiye's stance in full solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"In front of the eyes of the whole world, Israel's occupying forces brutally martyred 28,000 of our Palestinian brothers and sisters, most of them children and women," Erdoğan remarked, calling attention to the gravity of the situation.

"We will continue our struggle until an independent, sovereign and territorially integral Palestinian state is established on the basis of the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital."

Highlighting Türkiye's humanitarian efforts, including providing aid supplies and facilitating medical treatment for cancer patients from Palestine, Erdoğan underlined the importance of international awareness regarding Israel's actions in Gaza.

"We are making great efforts to ensure that the crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by Israel are not overlooked in the international arena," he said. "We continue our diplomatic contacts for Islamic countries to react and act jointly to the Israeli atrocities in Gaza."

Erdoğan also commended the forum's "dedication to the Palestinian cause," expressing gratitude for its stance.

The OIC youth forum's fifth general assembly in Istanbul saw participation from representatives of 56 member states.

Türkiye has been among the most vocal critics of Israel's unprecedented attacks in the wake of the Oct. 7 onslaught.

Erdoğan has more than once labeled Israel a "terrorist state" in response to the campaign in Gaza. He has also described Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, as a "liberation organization."