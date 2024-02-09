Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated Türkiye's commitment to supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

"We have once again observed how vital it is for Muslim youth to act together in the massacres in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories since Oct. 7 [last year]," Erdoğan stated during his address to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's youth forum via video message on Feb. 9.

The president condemned the violence perpetrated by Israeli forces, referring to them as "attacks reminiscent of the Nazis." He mourned the loss of thousands of Palestinian lives, predominantly innocent civilians, and reiterated Türkiye's stance in full solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"In front of the eyes of the whole world, Israel's occupying forces brutally martyred 28,000 of our Palestinian brothers and sisters, most of them children and women," Erdoğan remarked, calling attention to the gravity of the situation.

"We will continue our struggle until an independent, sovereign and territorially integral Palestinian state is established on the basis of the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital."

Highlighting Türkiye's humanitarian efforts, including providing aid supplies and facilitating medical treatment for cancer patients from Palestine, Erdoğan underlined the importance of international awareness regarding Israel's actions in Gaza.

"We are making great efforts to ensure that the crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by Israel are not overlooked in the international arena," he said. "We continue our diplomatic contacts for Islamic countries to react and act jointly to the Israeli atrocities in Gaza."

Erdoğan also commended the forum's "dedication to the Palestinian cause," expressing gratitude for its stance.

The OIC youth forum's fifth general assembly in Istanbul saw participation from representatives of 56 member states.

Türkiye has been among the most vocal critics of Israel's unprecedented attacks in the wake of the Oct. 7 onslaught.

Erdoğan has more than once labeled Israel a "terrorist state" in response to the campaign in Gaza. He has also described Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, as a "liberation organization."

palestine state, Gaza violence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

    DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

  2. Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

    Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

  3. Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy

    Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy

  4. Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal

    Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal

  5. Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

    Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state
Recommended
Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy

Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy
Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal

Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal
UN Cyprus envoy in Ankara for talks with Turkish top diplomat

UN Cyprus envoy in Ankara for talks with Turkish top diplomat
Türkiye expects no hurdles in F-16 approval despite objection

Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection
Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijans Aliyev on re-election win

Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan's Aliyev on re-election win
Grain corridor should be revived, Turkish top diplomat says

Grain corridor should be revived, Turkish top diplomat says
WORLD Israeli ops in Rafah would add to endless tragedy in Gaza: UN agency

Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

Major Israeli military action on Rafah, in Gaza's far south, would heap further devastation on civilians, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Friday.
ECONOMY Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing Export Climate Index posted above the 50 no-change mark for the first time in six months in January.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿