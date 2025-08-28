Palestinians will see the day justice is served: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that the "day will come when our Palestinian brothers and sisters, who are targeted by bullets and bombs in front of cameras every day, will finally see justice served."

Speaking at the Turkish Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy Graduation Ceremony in Ankara, Erdoğan said: "Those who shed the innocent's blood will also drown in it."

Erdoğan's remarks came hours after Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus convened an extraordinary session on Friday to discuss Israel's attack on Gaza, genocide, oppression, and starvation policies.

The speaker’s office said on Wednesday that Kurtulmus convened the extraordinary session of parliament in accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

