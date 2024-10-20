Erdoğan vows continued support for Palestinians' struggle for 'freedom, dignity'

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday reaffirmed the country's strong support for Palestine as Israel continues to conduct deadly attacks across the occupied territories and the Gaza Strip.

As the "enemy of oppressors and protector of the oppressed," Türkiye stands by Palestine in its "struggle for freedom and dignity against the network of genocide," Erdoğan said during a meeting in Istanbul held with local officials.

"The U.S., Europe, and the U.N. Security Council have become mere toys in the hands of a ruthless murderer known as Netanyahu," he said, referring to Israel's prime minister.

Pointing to the child death toll in Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip, he said, "20,000 children have died. Not one person has stepped forward to say, 'this is shameful'."

"Tens of thousands of women have died, and women's rights organizations have not uttered a word," he added.

"Some 175 journalists have died, and the international media does not care at all," Erdoğan noted.

"The responsibility for the massacre of 50,000 innocents undoubtedly lies with Israel's lawless occupying forces," the Turkish leader asserted, adding that those "who provide unconditional support to the Israeli government and send weapons and ammunition are also openly complicit in this massacre."

Erdoğan expressed respect for the leaders and members of the Palestinian resistance, "which has become legendary not only through their struggles but also through their martyrdom, and for all the heroes who have watered the lands of Gaza with their blessed blood."

"I wish God's mercy on Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who was martyred recently," he added.

Israel has killed more than 42,500 people in Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Hamas. It killed the group's leader Sinwar earlier this week. Sinwar had taken charge after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Iran's capital Tehran.

