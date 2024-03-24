Erdoğan pledges to ‘reclaim Istanbul’ ahead of elections

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged to "reclaim Istanbul" for his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the upcoming local elections scheduled for next weekend.

"Together, we will open the doors of a new era in Istanbul's municipal services. We will end the five-year interregnum and initiate the work and service policy," Erdoğan said during a rally speech in the megacity on March 24.

The metropolis of Istanbul is currently under the governance of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

"We need to save this city from this CHP tyranny. We will work hard day and night. Hopefully, Istanbul will be reunited with its owners on April 1," Erdoğan stated.

"Istanbul, whatever we say about you would be incomplete. We are willing to serve you with its infrastructure and superstructure."

CHP's Ekrem İmamoğlu, supported by the İYİ (Good) Party, has faced challenges after his initial election victory in 2019 was annulled by the watchdog YSK due to irregularities and illegalities. In the subsequent rerun, İmamoğlu emerged triumphant with 54.21 percent of the votes, prompting AKP candidate Binali Yıldırım to concede defeat.

With İmamoğlu once again announced as the candidate for the CHP, and the İYİ Party declaring its intention to field its own candidate, Erdoğan has been vocal about the paramount importance of reclaiming Istanbul for the AKP. The slogan "Istanbul again" has been a central theme in the party's election campaign.

Erdoğan spared no criticism for the current administration, describing the past five years as a period of "garbage, mud and pits."

"You cannot get anywhere with those who think they are the owners of Istanbul and who do not understand its people. We have been at the disposal of this city for 30 years," Erdoğan said, asserting his party's longstanding commitment to the city.

"Istanbul has begun to show signs of returning to its pre-1994 period. Except for the madness of taking ownership of jobs for which they did not put any effort, what remains is a whole lost five years."

Outlining the investments made by his administration in Istanbul, Erdoğan emphasized the AKP's dedication to "serving all citizens without discrimination."

"No matter what they say, we did not engage in a policy of exploitation. We were not interested in anyone's origin or lifestyle. We rejected all forms of discrimination," Erdoğan declared.

"We kept the doors of our public institutions open to everyone. We did not allow political competition to become an element of discord among our people."