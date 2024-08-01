Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged that Türkiye will take decisive measures against "expansionist ambitions" to ensure regional stability and security.

"We will not give an opportunity to those who want to turn our region into a sea of ​​blood, and we will continue to be a source of trust for our friends as well as our own citizens," Erdoğan wrote in the guest book at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, on Aug. 1.

Erdoğan's visit preceded a meeting of the country's top military council, as is customary.

"We are determined to protect our homeland, nation, state and national interests to the end by taking all necessary measures against the expansionist ambitions that have resurfaced in recent days," Erdoğan added.

"We remember your excellency and our heroic martyrs with mercy and hope that the 2024 meeting of our council will be auspicious for our country, our nation and the Turkish Armed Forces."

The president said Türkiye is a "monument of stability and peace" in its region during a period marked by global conflicts and political assassinations.

His remarks came after Iranian media reported that Haniyeh was killed by an "airborne guided projectile" in the capital early on July 31.

The strike targeted the "special residences for war veterans in north Tehran," where Haniyeh was staying. He had traveled to Iran for the swearing-in ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and were present at the Anıtkabir ceremony.

Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak, Land Forces Commander Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Naval Forces Commander Ercüment Tatlıoğlu and Air Forces Commander Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu also attended.

After Erdoğan laid a wreath at Atatürk's mausoleum, a moment of silence was observed.

During the subsequent Supreme Military Council meeting, Erdoğan approved the promotion of 23 generals and admirals to higher ranks and the promotion of 77 colonels to general and admiral.

The terms of office of 34 generals and admirals have been extended by one year, and the terms of office of 455 colonels have been extended by two years.

Two generals will retire effective Sept. 1 due to age limits, and 29 generals and admirals will retire effective Aug. 30 due to lack of staff.

The term of office of Tatlıoğlu has been extended by one year.

"We wish that the new ranks and duties of the generals, admirals and colonels who have been promoted to a higher rank and whose terms of office have been extended will be beneficial to our nation, state, armed forces and their families," read a written statement published after the meeting.