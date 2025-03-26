Erdoğan vows accountability for ‘sabotaging’ economy

Erdoğan vows accountability for ‘sabotaging’ economy

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows accountability for ‘sabotaging’ economy

Those who are attempting to disrupt the people’s prosperity through economic sabotage will pay the price of justice, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed, strongly criticizing the Republican People’s Party (CHP) for trying to cover up their corruption with street protests.

“All treasons targeting the nation will have been held accountable before the law. From now on, all kinds of sabotage against the Turkish economy and the welfare of the nation will be held accountable before the courts,” President Erdoğan told his Justice and Development Party (AKP) group on March 26.

Erdoğan referred to the CHP’s calls for boycott on several companies and media outlets due to their pro-governmental stances as part of the main opposition’s protests over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on alleged corruption links.

The investigation on the Istanbul Municipality shows that the resources and the taxes collected from the people are funneled to some people instead of serving the public, Erdoğan argued.

“It is understood that the Istanbul Municipality and some district municipalities have written the book of cannibalism,” he said, referring to mounting corruption and bribe allegations.

President Erdoğan also stated that the investigation was launched over tip-offs coming from CHP members and that the main opposition officials will be even more embarrassed as the probe deepens.

“The CHP brass has opted for cheap politics instead of shedding light on the corruption claims. They wanted to cover up the scandal by calling on the people to take on the streets and creating chaos,” he stated.

Erdoğan said he has the responsibility as the head of the nation for the protection of the rights of the people, “But we are doing so by staying within the boundaries of the law. We, like everyone else, are waiting for our justice to do its job.”

Seeing the main opposition party becoming an instrument of thieves and marginal leftist organizations is seriously disturbing, President Erdoğan said, “In time, it will become clear who is involved in bribery and corruption schemes.”

Türkiye, istanbul mayor,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  2. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  3. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  4. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

  5. Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

    Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Recommended
CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate
Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe

Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe
Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies

Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies
Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire

Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire
150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya

150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya
Erdoğan’s chief adviser holds talks in Washington

Erdoğan’s chief adviser holds talks in Washington
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿