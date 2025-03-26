Erdoğan vows accountability for ‘sabotaging’ economy

ANKARA

Those who are attempting to disrupt the people’s prosperity through economic sabotage will pay the price of justice, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed, strongly criticizing the Republican People’s Party (CHP) for trying to cover up their corruption with street protests.

“All treasons targeting the nation will have been held accountable before the law. From now on, all kinds of sabotage against the Turkish economy and the welfare of the nation will be held accountable before the courts,” President Erdoğan told his Justice and Development Party (AKP) group on March 26.

Erdoğan referred to the CHP’s calls for boycott on several companies and media outlets due to their pro-governmental stances as part of the main opposition’s protests over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on alleged corruption links.

The investigation on the Istanbul Municipality shows that the resources and the taxes collected from the people are funneled to some people instead of serving the public, Erdoğan argued.

“It is understood that the Istanbul Municipality and some district municipalities have written the book of cannibalism,” he said, referring to mounting corruption and bribe allegations.

President Erdoğan also stated that the investigation was launched over tip-offs coming from CHP members and that the main opposition officials will be even more embarrassed as the probe deepens.

“The CHP brass has opted for cheap politics instead of shedding light on the corruption claims. They wanted to cover up the scandal by calling on the people to take on the streets and creating chaos,” he stated.

Erdoğan said he has the responsibility as the head of the nation for the protection of the rights of the people, “But we are doing so by staying within the boundaries of the law. We, like everyone else, are waiting for our justice to do its job.”

Seeing the main opposition party becoming an instrument of thieves and marginal leftist organizations is seriously disturbing, President Erdoğan said, “In time, it will become clear who is involved in bribery and corruption schemes.”