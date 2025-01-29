Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged that all those responsible for a tragic hotel fire in the northwestern city of Bolu will be held accountable.

“We will never hesitate to do whatever is necessary to ensure that everyone who has responsibility, shortcomings and negligence is held accountable,” Erdoğan said on Jan. 29 at his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) weekly meeting at parliament.

The devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel killed 78 people. It reportedly started in the hotel’s kitchen and rapidly spread early on Jan. 21.

"We will ensure that the disaster is investigated in every detail without leaving the slightest trace of suspicion and that those responsible are brought to light,” Erdoğan said.

"We have done and will do everything necessary to make our citizens who have prematurely lost their loved ones feel that they are not alone."

Authorities said 50 people were injured in the fire, 48 of whom have since been discharged from hospitals. The number of people detained in the investigation has risen to 28, with 19 still in custody.

“The expert committee will submit its reports to the judiciary when their work is complete," he said. "No one can and will be able to escape responsibility with empty rhetoric. Whoever is responsible will be held accountable by independent Turkish courts, not social media."

Among the dead were 36 children, as families had gathered at the ski resort during Türkiye's two-week school break.

"We absolutely cannot tolerate greedy criminals disregarding the lives of our citizens. No one can gamble with the lives of our citizens. No one can sacrifice innocent children to their ambitions," Erdoğan said. "We will have no pity on anyone."

The president accused the opposition of "opening the wounds of families with irresponsible statements."

"When will you share the grief of this nation?" he said. "When will you give up politicizing every issue and the politics of exploitation?"

Meanwhile, a hotel employee alleged that hotel owner Halit Ergül had instructed managers to wake up staff but not to notify guests as the fire spread.

"This is how things were going at this hotel anyway," employee Tuni Burhan told private broadcaster CNN Türk. "When there is a problem, the staff handles it among themselves and doesn’t notify anyone."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

    Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

  2. Quran burner shot dead in Sweden

    Quran burner shot dead in Sweden

  3. Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

    Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

  4. Israel, Hamas hold third exchange in Gaza ceasefire

    Israel, Hamas hold third exchange in Gaza ceasefire

  5. Victory for mafia waste victims in Italy's 'Land of Fires'

    Victory for mafia waste victims in Italy's 'Land of Fires'
Recommended
Halk TV editor-in-chief arrested over airing secret recording

Halk TV editor-in-chief arrested over airing secret recording
Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan
Archaeologists to unveil secrets of Mongol palace in Van

Archaeologists to unveil secrets of Mongol palace in Van
Ministry probes unfair practices at Istanbul’s eateries

Ministry probes unfair practices at Istanbul’s eateries
Türkiye poised to become a UN humanitarian aid hub

Türkiye poised to become a UN humanitarian aid hub
İzmir prosecutor’s office launches probe into Gulf pollution

İzmir prosecutor’s office launches probe into Gulf pollution
Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects
WORLD Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

Former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on bribery, extortion and corruption charges.

ECONOMY Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve permanent price stability and accelerate the structural transformation of the economy in 2025, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿