Erdoğan urges unity on key battle's anniversary

BITLIS
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday urged unity among all communities in Türkiye as the nation marked the anniversary of the pivotal Battle of Manzikert, a historic clash that opened Anatolia to the Turks nearly a millennium ago.

"We will preserve our unity, which gives hope to the oppressed, confidence to our friends and fear to our enemies," Erdoğan said on Aug. 25 during a ceremony in the eastern province of Bitlis' Ahlat district, near the historic battlefield.

The clash on Aug. 26, 1071, between the Byzantine and Seljuk empires is celebrated in Türkiye as a defining moment in national history.

"We will stand united as Turks, Kurds and Arabs. We will strengthen our ranks. We will repel all attacks together," he said.

"We will not fall into the traps set for us. We will continue to walk with confidence and determination toward a 'terror-free Türkiye,' which disturbs our enemies."

Erdoğan was linking the commemoration to his government’s ongoing anti-terrorism initiative that led to PKK's decision to disband and disarm.

"We have paid a heavy price along this path. We have faced many attacks. We have managed to overcome them all," he said. "We are now in the final stretch. God willing, we will reach our destination smoothly."

The president convened a cabinet meeting in Ahlat instead of the capital Ankara to highlight the symbolic importance of the anniversary. Days of festivities are underway, including traditional games, concerts and cultural exhibitions.

Ministers, Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials and members of its ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Political leaders are also visiting specially set-up marquees as part of the cultural festivities.

The commemoration comes during “Victory Week,” when Türkiye also observes the start of the 1922 Great Offensive against occupying forces and celebrates Victory Day on Aug. 30.

Erdoğan released a message for the week, which connects the two historic milestones.

"Victory Week is one of the most important symbols of our nation's determined struggle, sacrifice and love for the homeland on the path to independence,” he said in the statement.

"Today, we must walk toward the future with the same faith and determination, united and together, to further strengthen our republic in every area in the Century of Türkiye.”

Inspired by these victories, Erdoğan said, the government aims to make Türkiye "a stronger, more prosperous, fairer and more powerful country."

Political leaders mark anniversary of Battle of Manzikert
