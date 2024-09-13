Erdoğan urges stronger international stand against Israel's occupation policies

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday called for a stronger response from the international community, particularly the United Nations, against Israel's occupation policies.

In a video address to the Global Call on the Summit of the Future, Erdoğan extended greetings to world leaders and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Erdoğan emphasized the forthcoming Summit of the Future as a pivotal opportunity to bolster international solidarity and advance a peaceful, secure, and just global order. He described the summit as a rare occasion to tackle ongoing global issues such as conflicts, oppression, hunger, and poverty.

Calling on summit participants to fully engage with the opportunity presented by Guterres, Erdoğan stressed the necessity of peace to establish a secure and prosperous future. He highlighted challenges like terrorism, xenophobia, and climate change, citing the situation in Gaza as a stark example.

“We are facing a situation where more than 41,000 people have lost their lives, including 17,000 children, over 100,000 people are injured, and nearly all of Gaza has been destroyed,” Erdoğan stated.

He insisted that in the face of Israel's occupation policies, the international community, especially the U.N., must amplify its voice.

"In a world where children are dying from bombs, I openly say that none of us can feel safe," he said.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to stand against oppression and alongside the oppressed, and we will not step back from this humanitarian stance."

Furthermore, Erdoğan underscored the need for a global governance system that equitably represents both developed and developing nations. He advocated transitioning to a system focused on green transformation, climate resilience, and sustainable development, ensuring no one is left behind.

“We must protect our democracies against all forms of hate speech, racism, and extreme right movements that poison our societies,” Erdoğan added, calling for the reshaping of a multilateral system centered on justice to achieve these goals.