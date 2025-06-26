Erdoğan urges 'full compliance' with Trump's call amid Iran-Israel ceasefire

THE HAGUE

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that Türkiye welcomes the newly declared ceasefire between Iran and Israel, adding that he expects both sides to “fully comply with my friend [U.S. President Donald] Trump’s call unconditionally.”

In remarks following a NATO summit in The Hague, Erdoğan confirmed that Türkiye had been involved in intense diplomatic efforts from the onset of the recent military hostilities between Israel and Iran, which he said “posed serious risks to the region.”

The recent escalation between Israel and neighboring Iran has put the region at serious risk, Erdoğan said, adding that since the crisis began, intense diplomatic efforts and talks with regional leaders have been ongoing.

He reiterated Ankara’s belief that “lasting solutions with Iran are only possible through diplomacy and dialogue,” emphasizing that “our region is full of examples showing that war and destruction lead nowhere.”

Erdoğan said Türkiye “hopes the ceasefire will be transformed into lasting calm,” stressing that “everyone needs to shoulder responsibility to achieve peace in the Middle East.”

On Gaza, highlighting the nearly two years of Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people, he noted that so far, 56,000 Gazans — most of them children and women — have lost their lives in Israeli attacks, and 129,000 — again mostly children and women — have been injured.

The Turkish president said that 80 percent of Gaza has been destroyed and 95 percent of the health care infrastructure has been demolished.

Erdoğan stated that more than 2 million Gazans are struggling to survive under very difficult conditions amid the rubble, with bombs constantly falling down on them.

“The Israeli government is even blocking the entry of the most basic necessities into Gaza. Due to Israel’s blockades and attacks, the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza has turned into a humanitarian disaster. No conscientious person can remain silent in the face of such savagery. People stay silent when babies are sleeping, but not when babies are being killed,” he said.

“Like all countries in the region, Israel’s security depends on the stability, peace, and prosperity of its neighbors,” Erdoğan said, adding: “Israel’s attacks have turned Gaza’s humanitarian tragedy into a catastrophe that no person with a conscience can ignore.”

Noting that their goal is to establish a climate of peace where all peoples and all faiths live side by side in harmony, Erdoğan said: “We have been living on the same lands for 1,000 years. God willing, we will continue to live there forever. Therefore, for the well-being of the entire region, no matter how painful or uncomfortable it may be, we will continue to courageously speak the truth.”

On Russia’s army leaving Azerbaijan, Erdoğan confirmed that the Russian forces have left and are no longer there.

He said that he had recently visited Karabakh, adding that Azerbaijan is working to make the region livable, investing heavily in infrastructure.

On whether NATO would defend Türkiye if a conflict arose between Türkiye and Israel, Erdoğan said there is currently no attack on Türkiye, adding Ankara is “a peace-loving” country focused on maintaining regional peace.