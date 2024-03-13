Erdoğan urges caution to prevent 'NATO conflict' amid Ukraine war

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged all parties to avoid actions that could lead to the escalation of the war in Ukraine and its "potential spread to NATO."

"We continue our efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine, with the motto that there will be no winners in war and no losers in peace," Erdoğan said during a gathering at his Justice and Development Party's (AKP) headquarters on March 12.

Erdoğan emphasized the necessity of Türkiye's dialogue with both countries, given their proximity as Black Sea neighbors. He also announced plans to host Russian President Vladimir Putin following the upcoming local elections slated for March 31.

"Our focus is on reestablishing the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and ensuring the secure conduct of grain trade," Erdoğan stated. "We firmly believe that any actions heightening tensions in the region and potentially involving NATO should be avoided."

Erdoğan's remarks come as Ukraine faces mounting pressure on the front line, where it has lost ground to Moscow in recent months amid hold-ups to aid from its Western allies.

Earlier this month, Erdoğan welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, where discussions centered on peace efforts and mediation by Türkiye.

Türkiye hosted ceasefire talks between Kiev and Moscow in the first weeks of the war and wants to revive them.

Zelensky, however, dismissed the idea of negotiating directly with Russia, arguing that Ukraine and Western leaders must set out peace on their own terms.

He noted there would be an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland, where Kiev would promote its own "peace formula," but ruled out Russia's participation.

"We don't see how we can invite people who block, destroy and kill everything. We want to get results," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader called the talks with Erdoğan "productive" and thanked Türkiye for its mediation efforts on Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports and prisoner exchanges.

In July 2022, Ankara, along with with the United Nations, brokered the Black Sea grain deal, the most significant diplomatic agreement so far reached between Kiev and Moscow.

Moscow ditched the initiative – which allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian agricultural exports across the mine-laden Black Sea – a year later, complaining that the terms were unfair.

Since the collapse of the grain deal, Kiev has used an alternative shipping route hugging the coastline to avoid contested international waters.