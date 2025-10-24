Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 24 announced details of the “Housing Project of the Century” at a ceremony in Istanbul.

Under the plan, the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ) will build 500,000 social housing units across all 81 provinces.

At the ceremony Erdoğan provided the details regarding the size of the houses to be built, the payment terms, and who will be eligible to benefit.

The project, promoted with the slogan “A Home for Türkiye,” aims to help low-income citizens buy homes with affordable, long-term payment options. It also seeks to ease soaring rents in Istanbul and improve access to safe rental housing.

According to the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, TOKİ has already built 1.74 million social housing units. This new initiative will be the largest in the country’s history.

Under the new initiative, For the first time, TOKİ will also introduce rental social housing. These units will be offered at half the market price to eligible citizens, providing relief for tenants facing high rents.

Erdoğan said that this project will be a turning point not only for Istanbul but also for Türkiye.

“In the 'Century of Türkiye,' we are launching the housing project of the century, starting our mobilization for 500,000 social housing units,” Erdoğan said at the ceremony. He highlighted that out of these units, 100,000 will be designated for Istanbul, with homes to be constructed on both the European and Asian sides of the city.

“We have reserved a 10 percent quota for families with three or more children. We will provide 30,000 new homes in Ankara, 21,000 in İzmir, 13,000 each in Bursa, Gaziantep and Konya and 12,000 each in Hatay and Diyarbakır,” he added.

“The homes to be built will consist of 2+1 and 1+1 units and the houses in the project will be sold at a price of 1.8 million Turkish Liras, with monthly installments starting from 6,700 liras,” Erdoğan said.

“All of our homes will be designed in line with low-rise architecture and traditional style,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan

Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan

    Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan

  2. US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive'

    US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive'

  3. Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

    Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

  4. Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test

    Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test

  5. Türkiye, Gulf countries set $15 billion trade target after Erdoğan's tour

    Türkiye, Gulf countries set $15 billion trade target after Erdoğan's tour
Recommended
Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan

Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan
Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test

Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test
Türkiye reiterates push for UN reforms on 80th anniversary

Türkiye reiterates push for UN reforms on 80th anniversary
Turkish Cyprus president declares political equality a red line

Turkish Cyprus president declares political equality a 'red line'
Türkiye’s ascent as tech powerhouse shines at 8th AI summit with record crowds

Türkiye’s ascent as tech powerhouse shines at 8th AI summit with record crowds
Türkiye creating risk map for museums amid Louvre heist concerns

Türkiye creating risk map for museums amid Louvre heist concerns
US tops destinations for Turkish graduates moving abroad

US tops destinations for Turkish graduates moving abroad
WORLD Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump headed for Asia on Saturday and high-stakes trade talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, saying that he would also like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his trip.
ECONOMY US-China trade talks in Malaysia very constructive

US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive'

The United States and China conducted "very constructive" trade talks in Malaysia on Saturday, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said, ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of their leaders in South Korea next week.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿