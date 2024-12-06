Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over the phone for the first time during a meeting of Türkiye's top security council on Dec. 5, discussing regional and global issues.

"The Syrian conflict has reached a new phase, managed with composure,” Erdoğan told Guterres, as Türkiye’s "greatest desire is for Syria to avoid further instability and civilian casualties,” according to a readout issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate following their talks.

“At this stage, the Syrian regime must urgently engage with its own people to work towards a comprehensive political solution,” the president stated.

He said Ankara has been striving hard to de-escalate tensions, protect civilians and pave the way for the political process.

Anti-regime groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are pushing deeper into Hama province as part of their fighting with the President Bashar al-Assad regime forces since Nov. 27.

The armed groups shot down one of the two helicopters that took off from Hama Military Airport around the city center. The other helicopter made an emergency landing.

The groups clashed with regime forces in the west of Hama's city center, seizing the villages of Erze, al-Wahshiyya, Kafrtun and Yadgun before heading southwest to the airport.

On Nov. 30, anti-regime groups captured much of central Aleppo following a rapid advance from its western countryside.

They also seized the town of Khan Shaykhun, gaining near-total control of Idlib province.

For its part, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army has intensified efforts to block PKK and YPG movements in northern Syria, media reports said.

The group claims to have disrupted a “terror corridor” by severing a key route between Raqqa and Aleppo and encircling the city of Manbij from three sides.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian wing.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s National Security Council declared its support for Syrian territorial integrity and expressed its commitment toward stability in the country.

Chaired by Erdoğan, the council outlined the country's stances in Syria, Lebanon and Palestine in a written statement issued on Dec. 5.

The text expressed Türkiye's readiness to make any necessary contributions towards stability in Syria.

"Terror groups trying to take advantage of the instability in Syria and aiming to deal a blow to its unity will not be given a free hand," the statement read. It vowed to eliminate all threats by these groups to Turkish national security.

The council also emphasized that the developments in Syria further highlight the urgent need for measures to protect civilian lives and property, as well as the necessity for the regime to reconcile with both its people and opposition groups in order to achieve lasting peace.

Regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon, Turkish officials hoped it would be permanent, stressing the importance of respecting international law and the resolutions of the U.N. Security Council in order to put an end to Israel's unrestrained massacres and aggression.