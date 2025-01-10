Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underscored Türkiye's growing global importance and achievements, which he said are being recognized worldwide.

“World leaders, including U.S. President [Donald] Trump, confirm Türkiye's success. Türkiye is using its power at the highest level as it shatters the shackles on its feet," Erdoğan told attendees at an event in the western city of Denizli on Jan. 10.

The gathering was part of a series of provincial gatherings leading to a major congress for Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), scheduled for Feb. 28.

“We bear a heavy responsibility at a time when the cards are being reshuffled globally. We will not only strengthen Türkiye but also turn our centuries-old dreams into reality,” he said. "We do not have the luxury of complacency."

In a call to action, Erdoğan urged AKP members to intensify their efforts in securing the country's future.

"We have never let this nation down, and we will never let it down again. We will continue on our way by getting stronger and growing in scale," he said. “Türkiye has achieved all these successes in spite of the inveterate opposition.”

The president criticized opposition parties, particularly the Republican People’s Party (CHP), accusing them of failing to contribute positively to the country’s development.

“They like clinking glasses at drinking bouts more than swallowing construction site dust,” Erdoğan said. “They can't rejoice in this country's pride.”

He also accused the CHP of mourning the recent ouster of Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria.

“There has been a great popular revolution that everyone would be happy about, but there is an air of mourning in the CHP,” Erdoğan said. “Why do prayers for Türkiye cause you indigestion? What is it with you and the oppressed Syrian people?”

The remarks followed Erdoğan's phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a day earlier, during which he stressed the need for urgent reconstruction in Syria.

According to his office, Erdoğan suggested that lifting sanctions on Syria, with Italy taking the lead, would accelerate the process. The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

“Türkiye and Italy reached a bilateral trade volume of $32 billion in 2024, and this figure could increase with expanded trade and investment,” Erdoğan reportedly told Meloni. He also highlighted opportunities for enhanced cooperation in the defense and energy sectors.