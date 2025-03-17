Erdoğan, Trump discuss bilateral ties in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke over the phone with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, to discuss the urgency of concluding the F-16 procurement process and reinstating Türkiye’s participation in the F-35 program.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan affirmed his unwavering belief that, as allies, Türkiye and the United States will navigate the new era with a spirit of solidarity, a results-oriented approach and a candid commitment to cooperation.

Erdoğan articulated Ankara’s expectations for Washington to adopt a perspective that duly considers Türkiye’s national interests in counterterrorism efforts.

He also stressed that the termination of sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) is paramount to advancing bilateral collaboration in the defense industry.

These sanctions were originally imposed by the United States in 2019 in response to Türkiye’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

Washington also excluded Ankara over its F-35 program.

Erdoğan also emphasizes the necessity to finalize the F-16 procurement process and Türkiye’s re-entry into F-35 program during the phone call with Trump.

In 2024, the U.S. Congress approved the sale of 40 new F-16s and 79 modernization kits in return for Ankara’s vote in favor of Sweden’s joining NATO.

Touching upon Syria, the two presidents exchanged views on the situation in the country following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024.

Erdoğan expressed his concurrence with Trump’s call for the removal of international sanctions on Syria, emphasizing that stabilizing the wartorn nation, ensuring the functionality of the new administration and fostering normalization efforts are critical.

He asserted that such measures would facilitate the voluntary repatriation of displace Syrians to their homeland.

Furthermore, Erdoğan conveyed Türkiye’s support for Trump’s resolute and direct diplomatic initiatives aimed at brokering an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He reiterated Türkiye’s longstanding commitment to support a just and enduring peace, affirming that Ankara will persist in its endeavors toward this goal.

The ceasefire proposal by Trump’s team comes as Russia has momentum in many areas of the front in Ukraine. The Russian leader did not commit to an immediate ceasefire proposed by the U.S., instead setting conditions.

But Zelensky insisted that Putin was “lying about how a ceasefire is supposedly too complicated.”

