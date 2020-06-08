Erdoğan, Trump discuss Libya developments in phone call

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed developments in Libya in a phone call on June 8, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The directorate said in a statement that the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments, including the Libyan crisis.

Erdoğan shared his concerns about the cooperation between certain groups, which have been behind acts of violence and looting in the United States, and the terrorist organization PKK/PYD-YPG in the north of Syria.

The leaders agreed to continue their close cooperation to promote peace and stability in Libya, Turkey’s maritime neighbor.