Erdoğan, Trump discuss Libya developments in phone call

  • June 08 2020 21:51:00

Erdoğan, Trump discuss Libya developments in phone call

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Trump discuss Libya developments in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed developments in Libya in a phone call on June 8, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The directorate said in a statement that the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments, including the Libyan crisis.

Erdoğan shared his concerns about the cooperation between certain groups, which have been behind acts of violence and looting in the United States, and the terrorist organization PKK/PYD-YPG in the north of Syria.

The leaders agreed to continue their close cooperation to promote peace and stability in Libya, Turkey’s maritime neighbor.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  2. New regulations introduced amid normalization

    New regulations introduced amid normalization

  3. AKP mulls changing election alliance rules

    AKP mulls changing election alliance rules

  4. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for health workers

  5. Talks with US on Patriot sale haven’t progressed: Official 

    Talks with US on Patriot sale haven’t progressed: Official 
Recommended
Talks with US on Patriot sale haven’t progressed: Official

Talks with US on Patriot sale haven’t progressed: Official 
Ankara slams Islamophobic act in Greek Cyprus

Ankara slams 'Islamophobic act in Greek Cyprus'
Turkey sends medical aid to Latin American nations

Turkey sends medical aid to Latin American nations
Ankara rejects Egypts accusations over Libya

Ankara rejects Egypt's accusations over Libya

Turkeys virus aid recognized in US congressional record

Turkey's virus aid recognized in US congressional record
Fires shot at special forces boat from Greek side

Fires shot at special forces boat from Greek side
WORLD Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll pass 400,000

Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll pass 400,000

Surging fatalities in Latin America helped push the global coronavirus death toll above 400,000 on June 7, even as Europe emerged from its virus lockdown with infections increasingly under control there.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkey will continue to back investments that will reduce imports and increase exports, said Berat Albayrak, the country's treasury and finance minister, on June 8.
SPORTS Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive

Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive

Istanbul must be a candidate for the 2032 Summer Olympics and the Turkish megacity should not give up until that is accomplished, a sports executive said on June 7. 