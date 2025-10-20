Erdoğan to visit Gulf states for talks on Gaza, regional ties

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will embark on a three-nation Gulf tour on Oct. 21 that includes Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, with the war in Gaza and regional diplomacy at the top of the agenda.

During the visits, Erdoğan will review bilateral ties “in all their aspects” and discuss steps to deepen cooperation, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on social media.

Talks are also expected to cover regional and international developments and several agreements are likely to be signed, he added.

Gaza will top the agenda, with Ankara planning to consult especially with Qatar on the ceasefire and a planned task force in the enclave, building on the coordination both countries have maintained since the conflict erupted.

Erdoğan, one of Israel’s fiercest critics, has repeatedly accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of committing “genocide” in the enclave.

Ankara has backed each temporary truce and has signaled willingness to contribute personnel to any future international mission to supervise a ceasefire or rebuild Gaza.

The Defense Ministry recently said the armed forces are ready to join a peace protection mission if one is formed, while the Foreign Ministry pledged technical support for implementing any truce and managing returns and reconstruction.

Türkiye suspended trade with Israel earlier this year in protest at ongoing strikes and aid blockages, and has called on other governments to adopt similar measures. Last year, it joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Ankara has appointed senior diplomat Mehmet Güllüoğlu as the humanitarian aid coordinator for Palestine to oversee aid deliveries and liaise with counterparts in Gaza.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) says more than 101,000 tons of aid have been delivered since the outbreak of the war. Sixteen cargo ships and 14 aircraft have shipped food, water, tents, blankets, hygiene kits and 247 tons of medical supplies.

The Turkish Red Crescent and dozens of NGOs have been running mobile kitchens, handing out hot meals and shelter materials to displaced civilians. Türkiye has also evacuated more than 430 wounded or sick Gazans and their companions for treatment since late 2023 and has deployed field hospitals, ambulances and medicines to the region.

 

