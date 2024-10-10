Erdoğan visits Albania for talks with leaders

Erdoğan visits Albania for talks with leaders

TIRANA
Erdoğan visits Albania for talks with leaders

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Tirana on Oct. 10 for talks with Albanian leaders to strengthen bilateral relations before traveling to Serbia for further discussions.

Accompanying him were Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Erdoğan’s delegation also included National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın and foreign policy advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

During his visit, Erdoğan held both one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings with Albanian President Bayram Begay, attended by Foreign Affairs Minister Hakan Fidan.

The discussions focused on the status of Turkish-Albanian relations and developments in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Erdoğan also met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, where the leaders participated in the inauguration of a mosque in Tirana financed by Türkiye.

Following his time in Albania, Erdoğan was set to travel to Belgrade to participate in a business forum alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

The discussions in Serbia were to cover various agreements aimed at enhancing the contractual basis of bilateral relations, as well as addressing current issues in the Balkans, the occupied Palestinian territories and Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz will represent Erdoğan during these engagements.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

    Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

  2. Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

    Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

  3. Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

    Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

  4. Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

    Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

  5. Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum

    Awards announced at Antalya Film Forum
Recommended
Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command
Beekeepers walk for miles to obtain rare, high-quality honey

Beekeepers walk for miles to obtain rare, high-quality honey
Fire detection system to be installed at Haydarpaşa Station

Fire detection system to be installed at Haydarpaşa Station

Income inequality worsens but poverty declines: TÜİK

Income inequality worsens but poverty declines: TÜİK
Germany’s Scholz to visit Türkiye on Oct 19

Germany’s Scholz to visit Türkiye on Oct 19
Türkiye, Serbia enjoy golden era in ties, Erdoğan says

Türkiye, Serbia enjoy 'golden era' in ties, Erdoğan says

Parliament speaker urges new global system, regional unity in Turkmenistan

Parliament speaker urges new global system, regional unity in Turkmenistan
WORLD Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

Türkiye’s first lady on Friday met with students at a kindergarten run by the Turkish state-run Maarif Foundation in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2024 deteriorate slightly: Survey

Inflation expectations for the end of 2024 increased from 43.1 percent in August to 44.1 percent in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿