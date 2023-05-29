Erdoğan to speak with Biden after election win: Kalın

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was scheduled to hold a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, late on May 28 after renewing his tenure in the runoff election, presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın has said.

Reelected following an intense presidential runoff, Erdoğan was also set to hold discussions with the leaders of France, Spain, and several other countries, the top aide to the president said in a televised interview on May 28.

The spokesperson added that the presidential schedule would depend on the official announcement of the election results by the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Kalın also mentioned upcoming visits to Cyprus and Azerbaijan, which traditionally mark the first foreign trips of the Turkish president. He also pointed to the possibility of attending a meeting in Moldova, where leaders from the European Union and around 20 other countries have been invited.

Regarding Türkiye’s international relations, Kalın emphasized the country’s commitment to advancing mutual interests with various actors. He highlighted the country’s pivotal role by mentioning the extension of the grain corridor.

Kalın further noted the significant meetings between the intelligence chiefs of Russia and the United States, which took place for the first time in Türkiye, underscoring Türkiye’s effectiveness in international affairs.

Addressing concerns over the “U.S. Senate’s politicization of the F-16 program,” Kalın stated that while Türkiye desires the program’s progress, the country would not allow itself to be held hostage by other nations. He also stressed the government’s determination to develop alternative options if necessary.

When asked about the return of Syrian refugees, he stated that there is currently no specific date set for their repatriation. However, he expressed commitment to taking logical and humanitarian steps to facilitate their return while considering the progress in counterterrorism efforts, the refugees’ voluntary decision, and the advancement of constitutional talks between the Syrian government and opposition.