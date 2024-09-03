Erdoğan to host Egyptian President el-Sisi in Ankara

Erdoğan to host Egyptian President el-Sisi in Ankara

ANKARA
Erdoğan to host Egyptian President el-Sisi in Ankara

Türkiye and Egypt will hold a high-level strategic council meeting under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to crown what they call the normalization process between the two countries through economic agreements.

El-Sisi is expected to arrive in the Turkish capital on Sept. 4 for his first visit to Türkiye as the head of the nation.

Erdoğan and el-Sisi meeting will mark another historic turning point in the Turkish-Egyptian ties after the former’s visit to Cairo in February.

El-Sisi is expected to be accompanied by a large delegation that includes ministers and senior bureaucrats. The two presidents are expected to hold a bilateral meeting and then chair their delegations at the High-Level Strategic Council.

Following the meetings, the two sides are envisaged to sign a number of agreements to deepen economic, trade and investments as well as on energy, transportation, tourism, education and culture.

In Cairo, Erdoğan and Sissi vowed to increase the trade volume from the current $10 billion to $15 billion in five years. They are expected to voice their target and their commitment to reach it.

Situation in Gaza will be on agenda

 

Erdoğan and el-Sisi will also discuss the latest developments in the war between Israel and Hamas amid fading hopes for a ceasefire. They will also review mutual efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza as around 2 million people are suffering from a lack of basic needs.

Some more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children were massacred by the Israeli army since October 2023.

Egypt is partnering with Qatar in negotiations to end the war between Israel and Hamas despite obstacles imposed by Israel. Erdoğan and el-Sisi are expected to discuss these efforts and what the Islamic world can do to this end.

Developments in the entire region, including Libya and Sudan, and the conflict between Ethiopia and Somalia will also be on the agenda of the leaders.

Abdel Fattah el-Sissi,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

Reporting competition violations to be rewarded
LATEST NEWS

  1. Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

    Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

  2. Turkish contractors undertake $11.2 billion worth of projects abroad

    Turkish contractors undertake $11.2 billion worth of projects abroad

  3. US fines ratings agencies for 'significant' recordkeeping failures

    US fines ratings agencies for 'significant' recordkeeping failures

  4. Cathay races to repair Airbus fleet

    Cathay races to repair Airbus fleet

  5. Lagos turns to waterways for green transport

    Lagos turns to waterways for green transport
Recommended
Reclaimed historical artifact on display at Troy Museum

Reclaimed historical artifact on display at Troy Museum
‘Cat town’ provides home to strays in Samsun

‘Cat town’ provides home to strays in Samsun
Turkish Olympic shooter aims to trademark viral stance

Turkish Olympic shooter aims to trademark viral stance
Turkish official calls for global response to Israels ongoing genocide in Gaza

Turkish official calls for global response to Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza
Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid

Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid
Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres

Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres
LÉtape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin

L'Étape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin
WORLD Pope makes appeal on extremism as he launches Asia tour

Pope makes appeal on extremism as he launches Asia tour

Pope Francis appealed Wednesday for religious unity to counter extremism and intolerance, as the longest tour of the 87-year-old's papacy got into full swing in Muslim-majority Indonesia.

ECONOMY Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

Reporting competition violations to be rewarded

The Competition Authority’s strategic plan for the next five years highlights that detecting large anticompetitive cartels and monopolies has become increasingly challenging due to technological advancements.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿