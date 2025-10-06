Erdoğan to attend Turkic States’ summit in Azerbaijan

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will participate in the Organization of the Turkic States Leaders’ Summit in Azerbaijan on Oct. 7, the head of the Communications Directorate has announced.

Burhanettin Duran, in a message through his social media account, informed about Erdoğan’s visit to Azerbaijan upon the invitation of Azerbaijan President İlham Aliyev. Erdoğan will attend the 12th summit of the OTS, he said.

The summit, to take place in Gebele province of Azerbaijan, will focus on “Regional Peace and Security” and seek to strengthen the institutional capacity of the organization and deepen cooperation among the member states.

The leaders will adopt a joint communiqué and hold bilateral meetings, Duran stated.