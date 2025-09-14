Erdoğan to attend key Doha summit after Israeli attack

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will join the leaders of the Islamic countries in Doha to discuss joint steps to be taken following the Israeli attack against Hamas’ negotiation team in Qatar last week.

The summit, hosted by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sept. 15, brings together members of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League with expectations for a strong and collective reaction against Israel.

Erdoğan will lead the Turkish delegation in Doha, as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan already attended preparatory meetings before the leaders' summit.

During a meeting with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of al-Quds Theophilos III and his delegation at the presidential office in Istanbul on Sept. 14, Erdoğan addressed the worsening situation and increasing Israeli aggression in the region.

He said Israel’s actions in Jerusalem are aimed at undermining the city’s historical status and sanctity, and that this situation — which openly threatens the tradition of coexistence among Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities — is unacceptable, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

A readout said Erdoğan emphasized that "Netanyahu, the architect of genocide, most recently revealed his lack of commitment to peace" by attacking Qatar, and that Israel continues its assaults without distinguishing between mosques and churches.

Erdoğan expressed the hope of maintaining close contact to ensure the protection of both Christian and Muslim heritage in the territories under Israeli occupation.

Fidan reiterates Türkiye’s support for Qatar, Palestine

On Sept. 14, ministers from the OIC and Arab League members came together to get prepared for the summit and draft a strong resolution.

According to sources, Fidan was expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s solidarity with Qatar, accusing Israel of targeting not only peace efforts but also Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The recent aggression by the Netanyahu government reveals that he has no intention of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, Ankara believes.

Fidan, the sources said, was scheduled to underline Türkiye’s longstanding warning that Israeli aggression would not remain confined to the Palestinians, but would expand into a broader regional threat.

The Turkish diplomat will highlight recent announcements by several countries of their intent to recognize Palestine, stressing that such momentum should be matched with concrete measures against Israel.

Fidan was also likely to call for intensified efforts to secure full U.N. membership for Palestine and emphasize the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire to end the Israeli’s genocide in Gaza.

The extraordinary summit will be the third joint Arab and Islamic summit since Israel began its Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023. The event's agenda was to cover Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the West Bank, its occupation and annexation policies, as well as the strike that targeted Hamas leadership in Doha.