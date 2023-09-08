Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

ANKARA
Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit India on September 8-10, 2023 to attend the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The G20 leaders will exchange views in three session to be held under the main theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

Within the framework of the aforementioned agenda, Erdoğan will meet with the G20 leaders and hold meetings with participating Heads of State and Government on the margins of the Summit, according to a statement by Communications Directorate. 

