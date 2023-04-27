Erdoğan to attend Akkuyu's inauguration online

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend Akkuyu nuclear power plant's inauguration ceremony via live videoconference, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced on April 26. 

"We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President @RTErdogan’s health. The President will attend tomorrow's nuclear power plant opening via videoconference," Altun, said on Twitter.

"No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and @RTErdogan and his AK (Justice and Development) Party are set to win the May 14 elections," Altun added.

The directorate's center for combating disinformation also said the claims shared on some social media accounts that President Erdoğan "had a heart attack and was hospitalized" did not reflect the truth.​​​​​​​

Ömer Çelik, another senior ruling party member wrote: “our president remains on top of his duties. After a short rest, he will continue with his program.”

Erdoğan was being interviewed live by Turkey’s Ülke TV and Kanal 7 stations late on Tuesday when the program was suddenly stopped. When the interview resumed around 20 minutes later, Erdogan, 69, explained that he had developed a serious “stomach flu” while campaigning and apologized for the interruption.

The president, who was scheduled to make a series of appearances in the cities of Kırıkkale, Yozgat and Sivas on Wednesday, announced on Twitter that he would rest at home on the advice of his doctors and that Vice President Fuat Oktay would represent him at the events.

TÜRKIYE Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan
