Erdoğan sues Kılıçdaroğlu for 1 million liras over economy claims

  • April 04 2022 14:35:00

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sued Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, demanding 1 million Turkish Liras in moral compensation after the main opposition leader criticized the president over economic policies.

Erdoğan’s lawyer Hüseyin Aydın has filed a complaint at the Ankara Court, stating that Kılıçdaroğlu’s March 22 speech and his social media posts about the president “violated his personal rights.”

Aydın stated in a written statement on April 4 that they wanted the defendant’s use of such expressions to be stopped as a precaution to prevent the attack on Erdoğan’s personal rights and protect them.

“The Ankara 16th Civil Court of First Instance, with its interim decision dated April 1, decided to accept our request for interim injunction and decided to warn Kılıçdaroğlu as a precautionary measure to be more careful in the next process due to the statements,” he said.

