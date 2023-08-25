Erdoğan stresses non-discriminatory development efforts

BİTLİS
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated the government's dedication to equal treatment of citizens across all regions, pledging support for all who contribute to the nation's prosperity.

"We are working to ensure that our brothers and sisters here have the same opportunities as citizens living in the West enjoy," Erdoğan stated at the inauguration ceremony of a public and private investment event in the eastern province of Bitlis on Aug. 25.

The event marked the unveiling of investments totaling 12.5 billion Turkish Liras ($472 million), resulting in the introduction of 75 new amenities and services to Bitlis. Among the announcements, Erdoğan revealed the commencement of operations for 34 new industrial enterprises within the city's industrial zone.

"We, as state, have consistently backed those who generate employment and contribute to the Turkish economy without any form of discrimination," said Erdoğan. "We will never leave you alone as long as you produce, work and invest."

Erdoğan also highlighted the impending expansion of these initiatives, driven by the "fruitfulness of sincere labor."

Bitlis, he mentioned, is carving out a niche for itself through both private and public sector investments. The city's appeal to private investors has grown significantly, with its reputation as a burgeoning textile production hub, Erdoğan suggested.

Transportation enhancements remain a focal point, with the president stating, "By year's end, we will finalize several pivotal transportation projects." Furthermore, substantial agricultural support amounting to 1.2 billion liras ($45 million) has been extended to Bitlis, accompanied by the establishment of 40,000 decares of irrigated land, promoting agricultural advancement.

Erdoğan also projected an upsurge in investments and developmental activities in the region "with the abatement of terrorism concerns," highlighting the city's increasing allure to domestic and international visitors.

Meanwhile, the president voiced his expectations in the upcoming local elections slated for March next year. "I strongly believe that Bitlis is going to protect its future and will in the local elections," he stated.

Directed criticism at the opposition, Erdoğan characterized their capabilities and intentions as "inadequate to guide the nation."

"We have seen the deplorable state of the opposition... Their objectives seem confined to safeguarding their political interests," he asserted. "We are the ones who will find a cure for your troubles."

