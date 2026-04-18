Erdoğan steps up sideline diplomacy at Antalya forum

ANTALYA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a series of bilateral meetings on April 17 on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, discussing Syria, the Iran ceasefire process and regional connectivity in talks with the leaders of Syria, Pakistan and Georgia.

In his meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Erdoğan discussed bilateral ties, the latest situation in Syria and regional developments.

Erdoğan praised what he described as Damascus’ determined steps to strengthen unity, solidarity, reconstruction and development, and said Türkiye would continue to stand by Syria throughout that process.

He also said Syria should remain outside regional conflicts and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation with Ankara in defense, security, trade, energy and transportation.

Erdoğan also said the integration process in northeastern Syria should be completed smoothly and without interruption, arguing that such an outcome would benefit the wider region.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization head İbrahim Kalın, AKP spokesman Ömer Çelik and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

In a separate meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Erdoğan discussed bilateral ties, the ceasefire process related to Iran and wider regional and global issues.

He said Türkiye and Pakistan would continue to deepen cooperation, particularly in energy, trade and defense, and praised Islamabad’s role in securing the ceasefire.

Erdoğan added that Ankara would work to help extend the truce until peace is achieved in Iran.

Erdoğan said the latest crisis had exposed the need for a new regional security architecture built on solid foundations.

He also praised the close coordination among the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan, and said the turmoil in the region should not delay efforts to reinforce the ceasefire in Gaza and advance a two-state solution.

Erdoğan’s meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze focused on bilateral relations and the South Caucasus.

He said efforts were continuing to secure lasting peace in the region and added that operating the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway at full capacity would strengthen the efficiency of the Middle Corridor.

He also said Türkiye and Georgia would continue taking steps to increase trade and deepen cooperation, particularly in energy.

Erdoğan also held talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, discussing ties between the two nations, as well as regional and global issues.

During a meeting, Erdoğan noted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as regional countries, were experiencing the negative effects of the war in Iran together.

He added that the two nations had managed the developments with prudence and composure.

Türkiye’s efforts to ensure the process ends in peace were ongoing, he further said.

Erdoğan said the two countries were determined to deepen cooperation in trade, energy and the defense industry and to advance relations to a higher level. He further said that he believed this could be achieved through new steps.

Ankara welcomed the steps being taken toward lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and would continue to support the process, he added.

On the second day of the forum, Erdoğan met with Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency members Zeljka Cvijanovic, Denis Becirovic, and Zeljko Komsic over a working breakfast.

Under Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Constitution, the three-member body collectively serves as the country’s presidency. With one Bosniak, one Serb, and one Croat holding seats, the council’s chair rotates every eight months. As of this March, the Bosniak member Becirovic is the current president.