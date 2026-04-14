Erdoğan speaks with Hungary’s PM-elect Magyar after election win

Erdoğan speaks with Hungary’s PM-elect Magyar after election win

ANKARA
Erdoğan speaks with Hungary’s PM-elect Magyar after election win

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hungary’s incoming Prime Minister Peter Magyar spoke about the future of bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said Tuesday.

In a phone call, the leaders reviewed bilateral ties, with Erdoğan stating that relations between the two countries draw strength from “our shared history and culture,” according to a statement by the directorate.

He expressed confidence that cooperation between Türkiye and Hungary, both bilaterally and on international platforms, will advance further in the coming days.

Erdoğan also emphasized the importance of strengthening their existing strategic partnership.

He said the two countries aim to deepen cooperation and highlighted that their NATO alliance, which both countries are members of, contributes to “regional and global peace.”

During the call, Erdoğan also congratulated Magyar on his success in Sunday’s elections.

After Magyar’s Tisza party took a wide lead over incumbent Viktor Orban in Sunday's elections, according to election officials, Orban conceded defeat, saying: “We will serve our nation from the opposition.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP appoints new provincial leadership in Istanbul

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