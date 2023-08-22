Erdoğan slams UN peacekeepers for blocking road project in Turkish Cyprus

ANKARA

Türkiye’s president on Aug. 21 criticized U.N. peacekeepers for blocking the construction of a road in Turkish Cyprus, calling the action “unacceptable” and accusing the peacekeeping force of bias against Turkish Cypriots.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye would not allow any “unlawful” behavior toward Turks on Cyprus.

“Preventing the Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla from reaching their own land is neither legal nor humane,” Erdoğan said. “The peacekeeping force has overshadowed its impartiality with both the physical intervention against the villagers and the unfortunate statements it made after the intervention and has damaged its reputation on this island.''

“What is expected of the United Nations peacekeeping force is that it does justice to its name and contributes to finding a solution to the humanitarian needs of all sides on the island,” Erdoğan said. “We will not consent to fait accompli and unlawfulness on the island.”