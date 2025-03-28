Erdoğan slams critics ‘blinded by Western admiration’

ISTANBUL
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 28 has criticized the opposition for being “blinded by their platonic love for the West,” arguing that their admiration prevented them from recognizing Türkiye’s significance on the global stage.

Speaking at an iftar dinner, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause, stating, “We are fully supporting the people of Gaza with all our strength and capacity.” He further asserted that this support will persist “until the oppression ends and an independent Palestinian state is established based on the 1967 borders.”

He extended prayers for “our martyred brothers and sisters in Gaza” and wished “ a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

Erdoğan also condemned global inaction regarding the situation in Gaza and stated that a foreign media organization that lost its credibility due to its “hyprocritical coverage of the Gaza genocide” is now being relied upon by the Turkish opposition.

He accused the opposition, particularly Rebuplican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, of undermining Türkiye’s interests, stating “This person does not feel ashamed while complaining about his country to foreigners.”

Erdoğan further rebuked, “We are facing such a great mental eclipse that the chairman of a party, which prides itself on founding the Republic, openly demands political mandate.”

Furthermore, the president criticized CHP’s actions in the wake of the ongoing investigations on Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu— who is currently behind bars over alleged corruption links — noting that the current domestic controversy cannot be evaluated independently of this lens. 

A massive wave of protests broke out in several cities which saw the participation of thousands of people following İmamoğlu’s arrest.

Özel argued that the arrest was a civilian coup against “Türkiye’s next president.” Upon the call by the CHP headquarters, the main opposition party has organized protests across the country in front of the party offices with the participation of the party members.

The CHP has also called for boycotts on several companies and media outlets due to their pro-governmental stances as part of the main opposition’s protests.

During his speech on March 28, Erdoğan desribed recent protests and demostrations as “a dangerous provocation that has nothing to do with democracy, law and legitimate means of seeking rights,” manipulated for political gain.

He accused CHP of launching irresponsible boycott calls and threatening domestic brands.

“They did everything to cover up corruption, to hide theft, to screen robbery and to defend fraud,”  he said, condemning actions such as “pushing marginal leftist organizations to hiding behind the youth, to disrespecting our ancestral heritage mosques.”

Additionally, Erdoğan warned that security forces would intervene against those who attack police or harass people at work.

