Erdoğan slams CHP mayors for ‘unauthorized’ aid campaign

  • April 01 2020 16:01:00

Erdoğan slams CHP mayors for ‘unauthorized’ aid campaign

ANKARA
Erdoğan slams CHP mayors for ‘unauthorized’ aid campaign

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 1 slammed the Republican People’s Party (CHP) municipalities for carrying out their own fundraising campaigns to help citizens during the coronavirus outbreak, accusing them of attempting to be “a state within the state.”

“There is no need to be a state within the state. In this sense, all these campaigns are being carried out by the [institutions] our state’s Presidency has announced,” Erdoğan said.

He further elaborated that the fundraising works are being carried out by the Interior Ministry, the Family, Labour and Social Services Ministry and the provinces’ governor’s offices.

The president’s remarks came during a speech at a meeting with the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) provincial heads.

“If our municipalities launch campaigns without the governor’s offices’ permission, this is called being a state within the state,” he said.

“[Then] we would have distributed the power. No one has the right to do so,” he added.

Erdoğan also said that municipalities’ donation campaigns, launched without obtaining permission, is forbidden by law.

The Istanbul and Ankara metropolitan municipalities, run by the CHP, recently launched their own donation campaigns to provide help to citizens in need during the coronavirus crisis.

The Interior Ministry issued a circular on March 31 stipulating that municipalities need to get permission from the corresponding governor’s offices for the launched donation campaigns.

After the ministry’s circular, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said in a Twitter post that municipalities and mayors have the authority to accept and collect donations.

“If we are not going to coalesce and be in solidarity today, if we are approaching this with a political manner, when will we have solidarity,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan on March 30 launched a “National Solidarity Campaign” to aid the fight against the impacts of COVID-19. He donated seven months of his salary as a way to kick-start the fundraiser and added that several ministers have already joined as well.

During his speech, Erdoğan also referred to the opposition’s criticism on the government’s donation campaign, dubbing these as “speculations.”

“There are a lot of speculations. Improper things like ‘The state started to beg,’ are being said,” he said.

“The investments we do with our Interior Ministry is inexpressible. The opposition needs to hear what they are saying,” he added.

Turkey may curb intracity traffic

As for the precautions the government is taking against the novel coronavirus, Erdoğan said that additional measures to curb intracity travel can be taken.

“We have partially restricted intercity traffic. We can place similar [measures] for intracity [traffic] as well,” he said.

“The more we decrease social mobility, the more we slow down the disease’s spread,” he said.

Erdoğan also urged citizens to stay at their homes “as much as possible” and to abide by the rules set out by the Science Board.

“If every single one of our citizens put themselves into a voluntary quarantine, we will not need further precautions,” he said.

“We are determined to protect every individual of this country with the motto ‘Our hope is greater than our pain’,” added.

Erdoğan, Trump agree on efforts to combat coronavirus
Erdoğan, Trump agree on efforts to combat coronavirus

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 214, with 13,531 total cases: Minister

    Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 214, with 13,531 total cases: Minister

  2. Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Italy, Spain

    Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Italy, Spain

  3. Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

    Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

  4. Further curbs on travel considered

    Further curbs on travel considered

  5. Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

    Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya
Recommended
Locked-in Istanbul residents go after games, food orders

Locked-in Istanbul residents go after games, food orders

CHP condemns gov’t for blocking municipalities’ COVID-19 donation campaign

CHP condemns gov’t for blocking municipalities’ COVID-19 donation campaign 
Turkey lets students defer higher education

Turkey lets students defer higher education
Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus
Further curbs on travel considered

Further curbs on travel considered
Turkish Parliament doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Turkish Parliament doctor tests positive for COVID-19
WORLD Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

A Turkish family in Germany’s Hamburg has received a hate letter which the sender claims is contaminated with the coronavirus.
ECONOMY Economists expect fall in March inflation

Economists expect fall in March inflation

Economists polled by Anadolu Agency on March 31 projected Turkey's inflation rate in March will come in at 11.81 percent, down from the previous month.
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.