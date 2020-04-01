Erdoğan, Trump agree on efforts to combat coronavirus

  • April 01 2020 09:30:00

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
The presidents of Turkey and the U.S. agreed that the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak could only be won through global solidarity and cooperation, according to an official statement on March 31.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump discussed the ongoing virus pandemic, as well as bilateral relations and regional developments, said the Turkish Directorate of Communications.

The leaders agreed to take the necessary steps to share best practices and data on controlling the various effects of the pandemic.

In a statement, White House's Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said the two leaders "agreed to work closely together on the international campaign to defeat the virus and bolster the global economy."

Besides discussing regional and bilateral issues, the two leaders also agreed "it is more important now than ever for" conflict-hit countries, particularly Syria and Libya, to adhere to cease-fires amid the pandemic.

